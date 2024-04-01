Here's when Ottawa could see 15-25 mm of rain, 'significant' snow this week

Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, "significant" snow and strong winds over the next few days, as a spring storm blows through eastern Ontario this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of heavy precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.

"A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region Wednesday morning. Precipitation is expected to begin as rain transitioning to snow late Wednesday afternoon or early evening," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Snow, which may be heavy at times, is expected to continue through Wednesday night easing Thursday night. Significant snowfall accumulations are possible by the time snow begins to ease Thursday night."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for Ottawa to see 15 to 25 mm of rain on Wednesday, followed by snow Wednesday night and Thursday. The weather agency issued a "significant weather outlook" on social media, showing Ottawa could see 20 to 35 cm of snow.

The record for greatest rainfall on April 3 in Ottawa is 18.6 mm, set back in 1990. The record for greatest snowfall on April 3 in Ottawa is 26.7 cm, set in 1975. The record for April 4 is 9.2 cm, established in 2004.

Environment Canada does warn the storm conditions may change leading up to its arrival.

"Confidence is low as there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the low's track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as when rain will transition to snow," Environment Canada says.

"Warnings, if required, will be issued as the event draws nearer."

Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips says meteorologists are keeping an eye on the track of the storm.

"It's a massive system, sort of reformed as a Colorado Low, and it's coming to us," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Tuesday.

"It's drawing in some cold air from the north, and that's the issue is that we're not certain exactly how close that storm system is going to come into Ontario."

Phillips says the temperature will determine whether Ottawa sees snow or rain.

"The temperatures are going to hover around the freezing mark, and that's really the magic point of whether you're going to get the snow or the rain."

Ottawa weather

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa over the next few days.

Sunny today. High 12 C.

Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers .Rain beginning before morning. Low 5 C.

Showers on Wednesday. High 6 C.

Snow expected to begin Wednesday night. Low -1 C.

Thursday will see snow. High 1 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers. High 4 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or showers. High 9 C.