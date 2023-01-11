Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 30 cm of snow

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military

The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina