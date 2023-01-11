Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 30 cm of snow
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 30 cm of snow to Ottawa by late Friday, with some rain and freezing rain also possible.
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa Thursday morning, calling for heavy snow beginning in the evening. There is a risk of freezing drizzle Thursday afternoon before the snow begins.
"Snow falling across the area will intensify this evening and continue into Friday afternoon," the weather agency said. "Some areas may mix with rain briefly this evening, with freezing rain also possible during this time."
Environment Canada says 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected, along with reduced visibility during blowing snow.
The weather agency warns rapidly accumulating snow could create difficult travel conditions Thursday night and Friday morning.
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said. "Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."
The temperature on Thursday is expected to climb to 1 C as the snow arrives. It will remain steady near -1 C overnight.
On Friday it's expected to fall to -5 C in the afternoon after the snow ends. The wind chill will make it feel like -11.
The outlook for Saturday and Sunday calls for sunshine both days.
The winter storm warning is in effect for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, Plevna-Sharbot Lake-Western Lanark County and Smiths Falls-Perth-Eastern Lanark County.
There is a snowfall warning in effect for the Ottawa Valley, including Pembroke, Petawawa and Bocden.
Environment Canada says all areas could see up to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and into Friday.
Quebec
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Pontiac, and a winter storm warning for Upper Gatineau-Papineau.
The snowfall warning for the Fort William-Shawville area calls for 15 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
The winter storm warning for Lievre River area, Low-Wakefield area, Maniwaki-Gracefield, Papineau and Papineauville area says areas could see 20 to 40 cm of snow by Friday afternoon.
"A low pressure system from Colorado is moving toward the province of Quebec while intensifying," Environment Canada said.
"More sustained snow will gradually start Thursday evening over Southwestern Quebec before reaching the remaining areas of Central and Eastern Quebec on Friday morning."
Heavy rain for Kingston, Belleville
While Ottawa could see up to 30 cm of snow, an area stretching from Kingston to Belleville and Toronto will see heavy rain on Thursday night.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kingston, Odessa, Napanee, Picton, Belleville, Quinte West and Cobourg.
"Light showers and drizzle will give way to rain, heavy at times, late Thursday afternoon and then change to snow by Friday morning," Environment Canada said.
"Note that the partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. A few centimetres of snow can be expected by Friday evening."
