Here's when it'll start to rain in Ottawa this Sunday

    Lower than normal temperatures, rain and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C and cloudy skies in the morning. A 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for this afternoon. At night, a low of 13 C and also a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted – a few showers ending this evening then cloudy skies.

    The rainy weather will continue through Monday to start the week. A high of 21 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm are forecasted for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for the night.

    It's going to be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 28 C. Clear skies and a low of 15 C are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.6 C and a low of 14.8 C.

     

