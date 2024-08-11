Here's when it'll start to rain in Ottawa this Sunday
Lower than normal temperatures, rain and a risk of thunderstorm are in the forecast for Ottawa this Sunday.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C and cloudy skies in the morning. A 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for this afternoon. At night, a low of 13 C and also a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted – a few showers ending this evening then cloudy skies.
The rainy weather will continue through Monday to start the week. A high of 21 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm are forecasted for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 13 C are in the forecast for the night.
It's going to be sunny on Tuesday with a high of 28 C. Clear skies and a low of 15 C are expected for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25.6 C and a low of 14.8 C.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Families of Brazilian plane crash victims gather in Sao Paulo as experts work to identify the dead
Families of victims of an airliner crash in Brazil are gathering Sunday at a morgue and hotels in Sao Paulo as forensics experts work to identify the remains of the 62 people killed in the accident.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy indirectly confirms daring military incursion onto Russian soil
Days after Ukraine began a surprise military incursion into Russia's Kursk border region, Zelenskyy broke the government's silence on it late Saturday by indirectly acknowledging ongoing military actions to 'push the war out into the aggressor's territory' in his nightly address.
On the lookout: New Brunswick bird watcher finds his 400th species of bird
Armed with a keen eye and curiosity, Jim Wilson has watched birds in New Brunswick for decades. Recently, Wilson saw his 400th species of bird, but the search continues for the next one.
B.C. court overturns eviction of social housing tenant who owed $45 in unpaid rent
A resident of a Vancouver social housing building who was ordered to move out because of a disputed $45 rent shortage has won the right to stay, at least for now.
Old pantry staple is new again with people using it to improve fitness, disease and more. But it has risks
You may think the baking soda lurking in the back of your cupboard is only useful for absorbing gross refrigerator smells, cleaning produce or making baked goods.
'Really... THAT song?' Celine Dion disavows use of Titanic theme at Donald Trump rally
Celine Dion's management team along with her record label, Sony, took exception to and disavowed the use of her multi-award-winning song "My Heart Will Go On" at a Donald Trump/J.D. Vance rally.
Donald Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents.
Canada's Phil 'Wizard' Kim wins gold in breaking at Paris Olympics
Canada's Phil Kim has won a gold medal in men's breaking at the Olympic Games. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, who goes by B-Boy Phil Wizard in breaking circles, captured the first men's Olympic gold in the sport.
Atlantic
Patients, nurses rally in support of Cape Breton doctor; call for ministerial review
Several dozen people who attended a rally on Friday evening in support of a Cape Breton doctor facing new allegations of professional misconduct and/or incompetence are calling for a ministerial review into Nova Scotia’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.
One person killed in plane crash in west Newfoundland
Four people were taken to hospital on Friday after an aircraft contracted by the federal fisheries department went down near Corner Brook, N.L.
'It's an adult way to play with my toys': Bringing action figures to life through toy photography
What started as a hobby, has turned into a passion and a large online following, for Halifax toy photographer Matt Miller.
Toronto
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
1 dead, 8 in hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa
One person is dead and eight people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.
Man killed in shooting near Woodbine Beach identified
A man who was fatally shot near Woodbine Beach this week has been identified as a 21-year-old from Quebec.
Montreal
Montreal storm: First-hand stories of flooding and mayhem
Residents in and around Montreal were hit with a major rainfall when the remnants of tropical storm Debby smashed into the region. Here are some of their stories.
Historic rainfall hits Montreal in remnants of tropical storm Debby
Montreal was drenched in a record amount of rain Friday as a storm system continued to pass through Eastern Canada.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police release images of man who vandalized downtown Pride crosswalk
Greater Sudbury Police Service has released images of the person responsible for the vandalism of the progressive Pride flag crosswalk on Minto Street in the city’s downtown core last weekend.
Report details sexual harassment investigation of northern Ont. MPP Michael Mantha
Details of the sexual harassment investigation involving former New Democrat MPP Michael Mantha have been released as part of a grievance filed by his former staffer.
Windsor
No injuries reported in apartment fire
Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.
SIU end investigation into man’s injury while in Windsor Police Service custody
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into a 37-year-old man’s fractured left hand.
Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.
London
'It was a big surprise': 12-year-old cancer patient gets surprise party on rooftop outside hospital room window
Felix Ward was in shock when his father opened the blinds to his hospital room. His parents had arranged for a big party of family and friends to gather on top of the LHSC visitor parking garage.
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
London International Airport announces winter flight schedule
Looking to escape the cold this winter? The London International Airport (YXU) has you covered. The airport’s winter schedule for sunny destinations has been released.
Kitchener
Salon owner hosts fundraiser for Cambridge, Ont. school supporting neurodiverse children
In a show of community spirit, a Waterloo salon owner and father hosted a fundraiser Saturday to support his daughter’s school located in Cambridge, Ont.
Stratford, Ont. police to discuss protocols, more training after neighbour dispute turned deadly
Police in Stratford, Ont. say they’re looking at a fatal shooting incident, which escalated from an ongoing neighbour dispute, to see if there’s anything they can learn from it.
'No one should have survived what I went through': Stratford shooting victim speaks out
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
Barrie
Boots and Hearts continues with Day 3
Canada's largest outdoor country music festival continued on Saturday for its third day in Oro-Mendonte, which featured headliner Thomas Rhett, Matchbox Twenty, Needtobreathe, and Jackson Dean.
First-ever 'Yoga Fest' promotes movement, healthy lifestyle
Meridian Place was the site of the first-ever Yoga festival in Barrie, which aimed to teach participants about the movements their bodies are capable of and steps they could take toward living a healthier lifestyle.
Alliston Potato Festival celebrates milestone
Locals and visitors are enjoying the Alliston Potato Festival this weekend, which is celebrating 50 years as a Town tradition.
Winnipeg
'Golden age of gaming': The evolution of the board game industry and what games would suit your family
Monopoly, Scrabble, and Clue are just a few of the classic games that became staples in people's homes or cottages over the years, but the new era of the board game industry is pushing the envelope with what is being offered.
'Not forgotten': Family, advocates reflect 10 years after death of Tina Fontaine
Family and advocates look back on a decade since the tragic death of the 15-year-old girl, one that shocked the country and was the catalyst for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Three pedestrians struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians that took place between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Calgary
'Bold and brilliant:' Loved ones remember firefighter killed fighting Jasper blaze
The Alberta wildland firefighter killed while battling a blaze in Jasper National Park last weekend is being remembered for his bold personality and sense of humour.
Celebrity ambassadors help Calgary Polo Club raise funds for domestic abuse survivors
The Calgary Polo Club hosted a unique polo event Saturday that raised funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse.
Edmonton
Widespread wildfire, climate conspiracies difficult to extinguish
No sooner had the first pictures of fire-ravaged Jasper emerged than conspiracy theories about the cause of the wildfire started to spread.
Man in hospital, RCMP investigating firearms complaint near Maskwacis
A STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the Maskwacis area Saturday night for an emergency involving an 18-year-old man.
Highway 779 closed south of Stony Plain after serious crash
Highway 779 was closed on Saturday due to a serious crash south of Stony Plain.
Regina
'It's just a really fun thing': Sask. alpaca ranch provides wooly unique opportunity
Just north of Pilot Butte is a spot of land home to the fluffiest walking group imaginable.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Regina home
Investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Regina home in the early hours of Saturday.
Care home on Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates 25 years of operation
Lakeview Lodge, a personal care home located on the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation, has now been operating for 25 years.
Saskatoon
Police investigating after Sask. man dies in PA
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man early Saturday morning.
Sask. woman runs to raise mental health awareness
Ten kilometers north, south, east, and west wrapped together in a ten-kilometer loop. The route was meant to resemble a medicine wheel.
Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville
Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.
Vancouver
New wildfire forces evacuations of south of Valemount, B.C.
An evacuation order has been issued for an area south of Valemount, British Columbia due to the out-of-control Canoe Road wildfire.
More ER closures in B.C. this weekend
The residents of some B.C. towns will have to travel to emergency departments outside of their communities if they need care this weekend, as staffing shortages continue to challenge hospitals.
Vancouver Island
Thrift store in Sidney, B.C., evacuated after 'possible historical military explosive' dropped off
A Greater Victoria thrift store has been closed after someone dropped off a possible explosive Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
'Mechanical issue' delays several sailings on major BC Ferries route
A mechanical issue on an early sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland has led to cascading delays for several BC Ferries voyages Saturday.
'The demand has never been higher': B.C.-based service-dog charity says waitlist has reached 8 years
Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) says the charity is in dire need of more donations.
Kelowna
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.