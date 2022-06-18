Here's when gas prices will drop four cents a litre in Ottawa

Ottawa gas prices dropped 10 cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, May 20. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa gas prices dropped 10 cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday, May 20. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina