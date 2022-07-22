Here's when gas prices will drop another six cents per litre in Ottawa

Ottawa motorists may want to wait one more day to fill up the gas tank.

After gas prices dropped four cents a litre Friday morning, an industry analyst expects prices at the pumps to drop another six cents a litre on Saturday.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says prices are expected to drop to 168.9 cents a litre.

McTeague told CTV News Ottawa earlier this week the drop in gas prices is linked to a decline in demand in the United States. On July 1, the Ontario Government cut the gas tax on gas for six months to help motorists.

Gas prices have been on the decline for more than a month after peaking at a record 215.9 cents a litre in Ottawa on June 11.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gas in Ottawa one year ago was $1.25 a litre.