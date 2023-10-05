Ottawa

    • Here's when gas prices will drop 6 cents a litre in Ottawa this week

    Ottawa motorists will want to wait one more day before filling up the gas tank for a Thanksgiving weekend road trip.

    Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop 6 cents a litre at stations in Ottawa and across Ontario on Friday.

    Gas is expected to drop to 149.9 cents a litre.

    McTeague says there are several factors contributing to the drop in gas prices.

    "Nervous energy markets stateside, fearing more interest rate hikes and signs of a possible decline in demand traded down gasoline, diesel and oil futures," McTeague told CTV News Ottawa.

    Crude oil prices have fallen more than 11 per cent since rising above $93 a barrel last week.

    Prices fell after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.6-million barrel increase in commercial petroleum products.

    According to Ottawagasprices.com, gas was selling for $1.54 a litre one year ago.

    With files from The Canadian Press

