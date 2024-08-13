OTTAWA
    Here's what you need to know to sign up Ottawa swimming lessons this fall

    The calendar says mid-summer, but it's time to start thinking about swimming lessons, aquatics classes and recreation programs for the fall.

    Registration opens for fall swimming lessons at 9 p.m. Tuesday, while signup for all recreation and cultural fall activities, PA days and winter camps open at 9 p.m. Thursday.

    The City of Ottawa offers a variety of swimming and aquatics classes, including learn to swim programs.

    "Learn to swim or brush up on your aquatic skills by registering for one of our swimming programs," the city says.

    "The City also offers lifesaving certifications for those looking to become a lifeguard and instructor."

    All fall swimming lessons, recreation and cultural activities, PA days and winter camps are available for all ages and skill levels.

    "From cooking classes, to science and technology programs, to skating lessons and arts programs, there’s something for everyone," the city says. "Enjoy a wide range of recreational and cultural activities at the City’s art studios, museums, parks, play structures and indoor and outdoor features including rinks, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, pools and gymnasiums."

    Here's what you need to know to register:

    You can browse all fall activities and register at register.ottawa.ca online.

    To create an account, submit your email address and create a password.

    "Next, add your family members and be sure to save your credit card information when creating your new account. Adding these details in advance makes checkout much easier," the city says.

    You can filter activities using sort filters, including time and day, age group and language, or use the map function to look at options beyond your local recreation centre.

    City staff recommend bookmarking your preferred activities in a wish list for "quick retrieval on registration night."

