Here's what you need to know about the two-week partial O-Train shutdown
The O-Train will be partially shut down on the western section of the line for two weeks as part of planned maintenance.
OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Here's what you need to know about the planned O-Train shutdown.
When
The O-Train will be shut down in both directions between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations from July 15 to July 28.
Why
OC Transpo says Rideau Transit Group will be conducting annual maintenance on the line through the two-week shutdown.
"All rail systems do require periodic, temporary shutdowns and partial closures. Not all the maintenance work can be conducted in the short engineering hours they have when the trains are not operating," Troy Charter, director of Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations, told the Transit Commission in June.
"For the upcoming summer track and maintenance work, the primary reason for this work is to advance corrective measures as well as address deficiencies that have been identified."
The work includes:
- Regular "planned maintenance, ensuring continued improvements in reliability and sustainability," OC Transpo says.
- Advance corrective actions
- Staff say activities will also include "continuation of work addressing water infiltration in the downtown tunnel and station leaks and drainage repairs and sump pump installation at Lyon and Parliament stations.
- There will also be cleaning of the glass above the tracks and public art work, along with concrete and tile repairs
R1 service
OC Transpo will operate R1 replacement bus service between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations during the two-week shutdown.
Westbound R1 service will be detoured between Bayview Station Road and Parkdale Avenue due to construction on Scott Street. R1 bus stops will not be affected by the detour, according to the city.
Signage will be in place across the LRT system to direct passengers to replacement buses.
The E1 Shuttle Express bus service that runs between Blair and Lyon stations will be expanded to all hours of the day.
OC Transpo released a map of the O-Train and R1 service that will be available during the partial LRT shutdown between July 15 and 28. (OC Transpo/website)
Fall shutdown
OC Transpo says there will also be partial closures of the Confederation Line in October as part of the regular maintenance program.
The closures will be scheduled in the evenings after 11:30 p.m. and on weekends.
Activities in the fall will include rail grinding and surfacing and track ballast work.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Tracking Beryl: Remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
U.K. police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and climate change.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Insurers called out for 'contradiction': Supporting oil and gas industry but raising premiums
A shareholder advocacy group is calling out Canada's property insurers for their support of the fossil fuel industry while also raising premiums because of climate-related disasters.
'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard
Grab your torch and pitchforks! Everyone's favourite ogre is heading back to town, with the the latest movie in the "Shrek" franchise set for release in mid-2026.
Airline regulator prods passenger to keep quiet on complaint rulings
A consumer rights organization says the Canadian Transportation Agency is pressuring passengers to stay silent about its rulings on their complaints -- a move the country's airline regulator says falls squarely within its mandate under the law.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
-
Heat warnings issued for the Maritimes; remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to P.E.I., N.B.
Heat warnings have once again been issued for the Maritimes, while remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
-
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
-
'A massive loss': Jane Station fatal stabbing victim leaves behind 7 children, many close friends
He was the “best at everything he did,” someone everyone “looked up to,” say those who knew and loved 39-year-old Matteo (Matthew) Rumble.
Montreal
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Supreme Court justice withdraws from Bill 21 challenge after Quebec complains
A Supreme Court of Canada justice says he will not participate in deliberations about whether the high court will hear an appeal to Quebec's secularism law, known as Bill 21.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
-
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg.
-
Windsor Hudson’s Bay store to reopen Wednesday
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
-
'Embedded torrential downpours' expected in Windsor-Essex
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
London
-
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
-
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Damages come in at $5 million after fire at local cannabis company
Damage is estimated at $5 million after a fire in Thames Centre. Crews were called to the scene at 17406 Evelyn Drive in Thorndale around 7:34 p.m. on Monday.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been since she left her job on Friday.
-
Recycling truck catches fire in Mount Forest
People living in Mount Forest woke up to an alarming sight as flames billowed from a recycling truck early Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Severn Twp. man dies 10-days after June crash in Ramara
Severn Township man dies 10-days crash in Ramara Township in June.
-
Barrie's public library wins prestigious American award
Barrie Public Library won the 2023 John Cotton Dana Library Public Relations award.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Simcoe County
Environment Canada expects torrential rain in Simcoe County and surrounding areas today and Thursday, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Winnipeg
-
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
-
Several Manitoba communities under heat warning
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Calgary
-
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
Autopsy expected after Bowness woman's suspicious death
An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday on a 40-year-old woman whose death has been deemed suspicious.
-
Discarded cigarette sparks grass fire near Carstairs, Alta.
A carelessly discarded cigarette nearly caused a major disaster along a major highway north of Calgary, police said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more day of record-setting heat
Edmonton set a record high Monday, tied the record high Tuesday and should smash today's July 10 record high of 33.0 C (set in 2001).
-
'Things have definitely changed': Incidents of harassment, bullying towards elected officials on the rise
As president of Alberta Municipalities and mayor of the City of Wetaskiwin, Tyler Gandam has spent more than a decade in the public eye.
-
Drayton Valley man accused of pointing gun at person
A Drayton Valley man was arrested and found to be carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition at a local splash park on Monday.
Regina
-
Beavers beat Red Sox to end long losing streak
The Weyburn Beavers have won their first game in nearly a month after a 5-1 win over the first-place Regina Red Sox at home Tuesday night.
-
'Our city deserves this': Council approves funding for Regina Central Library renewal
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (RPL) Central Library Renewal Project.
-
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Saskatoon
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
Sask. farmers predict a bumper crop, but the threat of a railroad strike looms large
With the healthy dose of rain in June, Saskatchewan farmers should be happy as long as they got the seeds in the ground before it got too soft.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
-
Homelessness in Burnaby increased by 69% in three years
Every year, more people in Burnaby find themselves struggling with housing insecurity, with more people losing their housing, living in vehicles, couch surfing with relatives or friends, or, for some, completely unsheltered.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
Kelowna
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.