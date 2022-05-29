Here's what you need to know about the return to school on Monday

Ottawa's English public and Catholic school boards say all schools that have power will be open for classes on Monday.

Hydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa. As of Sunday afternoon, 9,900 homes and businesses remained without power.

Here is a look at the plans for back to school on Monday.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says only three schools remain without power nine days after the storm hit, and will shift to virtual learning on Monday.

The three schools without power are:

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Monica

All other Ottawa Catholic School Board schools have power and will be open for in-person learning on Monday.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says service on Monday will be based on open schools as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

For more information on school bus routes, visit http://www.ottawaschoolbus.ca/

St. Monica School

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says St. Monica School will reopen to students and staff the day after power is restored.

St. Monica School suffered extensive damage to the roof during the storm on May 21.

"The roof is secured, covered and inspected by engineers. The building itself is deemed safe for students and staff to return," the board said about St. Monica School.

"Water damage is contained to the gym and two classrooms. That school section will be cordoned off for the remainder of the school year to allow repairs and enhancements, including installing an air conditioning unit for the gym."

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has said it anticipates all schools, except for Castor Valley, will be open on Monday.

If there are power outages, schools that are without power as of 3 p.m. Sunday will switch to remote learning.

OTTAWA STUDENT TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school bus service on Monday will be based on open schools as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

"No changes to transportation plans will be made over the weekend, even if more schools get power," the OSTA said.

Details on school bus route cancellations are available on the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority website.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will update this story as more information becomes available.