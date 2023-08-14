Here's what you need to know about the return of O-Train service on the full Confederation Line
The O-Train is running the full length of the Confederation Line today, as service resumes following a four-week shutdown after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
OC Transpo says single-car service will be running between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations as part of the return-to-service plan, while R1 bus service will continue to operate today.
"Testing was successfully conducted over the weekend to confirm the work and the system’s readiness to safely welcome customers," Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said in a statement announcing the return-to-service.
The O-Train was abruptly shut down during the afternoon commute on July 17 after the bearing issue was found during a routine inspection. Since then, Rideau Transit Group inspected all 44 light-rail vehicles, adjusted the restraining rails at eight locations between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations and began work to replace the front and trailing wheel hub assemblies on all vehicles entering service.
"OC Transpo, together with Transportation Resource Associates (TRA), have conducted a final review of RTG’s documentation to confirm that the requirements for the restart of full Line 1 service have been met," Amilcar said Sunday evening.
"These documents have been provided to the Interim City Manager, with a recommendation to resume service. The City Manager is satisfied that the regulatory regime is in compliance, and has agreed with the recommendation to resume service on August 14, at 5 a.m."
Some transit riders are happy the trains will be back in service.
"It's about time," Morgan Kelly said. "I live downtown and commute to Place d'Orleans for work so it's a pretty lengthy route for me. There's been a lot of last-minute Ubering."
Transport Action Canada says OC Transpo running single-car service should provide enough capacity for August passenger loads.
"If they're only running half at normal capacity, the maintenance only has to be done half as often because each train is only doing half as many kilometres in a period of several months," David Jeanes said Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about the return of O-Train service today.
O-Train service
OC Transpo will provide single-car service on the LRT line for the month of August.
- Weekday morning peak period: 11 single-car trains will provide service at stations every five minutes
- Weekday afternoon peak period: 13 single-car trains will provide service at stations every four minutes
- Weekday non-peak periods and evenings: Nine single-car trains providing service at stations every six minutes
- Weekend service: Nine single-car trains providing service every six minutes
Where to stand
OC Transpo says customers will want to wait at the front of the platform at each station to board the O-Train.
With OC Transpo running single-car service, the trains will not occupy the entire platform.
Orange decals have been installed on the platform to outline where the train will stop and where customers can board each LRT vehicle.
The sign directing customers where to board the train will say, "Boarding Zone."
Decals have been installed on O-Train platforms to direct passengers where to board LRT vehicles. (OC Transpo/release)
Speed of the trains
Transit riders may notice trains travelling at slower speeds in the tunnel during the return-to-service this week.
OC Transpo says there is a "speed reduction as part of the safety requirements" for service to resume.
R1 replacement bus service
OC Transpo will continue to run R1 replacement bus service on Monday between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations. Amilcar says "additional information" about R1 service going forward will be announced on Monday.
In downtown Ottawa, R1 bus service will use Albert and Slater streets.
- Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert St. with stops at Bank and Kent
- Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater St. with stops at Kent and O’Connor
R1 Express
The R1 Express service between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa will operate on Monday.
The route is identified as "R1 Lyon Express" and "R1 Blair Express" on the bus display. Buses will run approximately every 15 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
"R1 Lyon Express"
The R1 Lyon Express will run westbound from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Bus service will operate from Blair Station to downtown, with stops on the Mackenize King Bridge and on Albert Street at Bank and Kent
"R1 Blair Express"
The R1 Blair Express will run eastbound from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bus service will operate from downtown to Blair Station with stops on Slater Street at Bank and Kent and at the Mackenize King Bridge
