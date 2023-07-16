Here's what you need to know about the provincial byelection in Kanata-Carleton

Residents in the provincial riding of Kanata-Carleton will head to the polls on July 27 to elect a new Member of Provincial Parliament.

The byelection was called after former cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton suddenly resigned from politics in March.

There are six candidates running to replace Fullerton, including PC candidate Sean Webster, former Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon now running for MPP as a Liberal, and NDP candidate Melissa Coenraad, who finished second in the 2022 election.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the provincial byelection in Kanata-Carleton.

When

The provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton will be held on Thursday, July 27.

Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Advance voting

Voters can cast a ballot in advance polls on July 19, 20 and 21.

Voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find all voting dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.

Meet the candidates

Here are the candidates running in the riding of Kanata-Carleton

Riding history

The riding of Kanata-Carleton was first contested during the 2018 election.

PC candidate Merrilee Fullerton won the riding in 2018 with 43 per cent of the vote. Fullerton was re-elected in the 2022 election with 43.6 per cent of the vote.

The electoral map for the district of Kanata-Carleton. (Elections Ontario/website)