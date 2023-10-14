Here's what you need to know about the Ottawa Senators home opener
Senators fans will have their first chance to see the Ottawa Senators on home ice today, as the NHL club hosts their home opener at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators are hosting back-to-back games this weekend, facing the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. today and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday at 7 p.m.
"There's nothing like an opener and we're got two great games this weekend, so it's twice as much fun as normal," Senators CEO Cyril Leeder told TSN 1200.
Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Senators games this weekend at Canadian Tire Centre.
Pre-game ceremonies and plaza
The plaza outside Canadian Tire Centre will open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for the pregame festivities. The special opening ceremony and player introductions will begin at 12:45 p.m.
The Senators say the first 10,000 fans in attendance for the home opener on Saturday will receive a unique LED wristband.
The Sens plaza includes a live performance by Eastbound of ByTown, a photo booth, face painting, a $5 Molson product beer tent and various food offerings.
The United By Hockey Mobile Museum will be at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, celebrating hockey's trailblazers, change-makers and business leaders.
On Sunday, the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will open at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the Sens 7 p.m. game against Tampa Bay. There will be the $5 Molson product beer tent feature, partner activations and promotions.
Food Drive
The Senators and the Senators Community Foundation will be accepting non-perishable food donations to support the Ottawa Food Bank this weekend.
Fans are asked to bring an item to donate, including peanut butter, tuna, lentils, canned vegetables, dry pasta and pasta sauce, diapers of all sizes and baby food.
Parking
The Ottawa Senators say parking lots 5 and 9 at Canadian Tire Centre have been rebranded as Slap Shot lots.
Fans can save time by paying for parking on your mobile device. You can download the Indigo Neo Mobile App or pay directly on the Indigo website.
Bags/backpacks
The Senators say in conjunction with NHL protocols, bags are restricted to clutch or wallet style bags smaller than 4"x6"x1.5" which will be subject to contactless security screening.
Bags, backpacks, purses, totes, clear bags and camera bags are not permitted.
There is no onsite bag checks at Canadian Tire Centre.
Doors open
Doors will open one hour before puck drop for Ottawa Senators games this season.
Senators schedule
The Ottawa Senators opened the season with a 5-3 loss to Carolina Wednesday night.
The Senators play the next five games at Canadian Tire Centre
- Saturday vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m.
- Sunday vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday vs. Washington Capitals at 7 p.m.
- Oct. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres at 6:45 p.m.
