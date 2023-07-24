Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 bus service today

The head of OC Transpo is expected to release information today about a return-to-service plan for Ottawa's light-rail transit system, as the O-Train remains out of service for an 8th day following the discovery of a bearing-related issue.

R1 replacement bus service continues to run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, with 36 buses running during peak periods. In downtown Ottawa, R1 buses will run down Albert and Slater streets, instead of Queen Street, in a bid to reduce delays and avoid traffic.

The O-Train was abruptly shut down last Monday after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection. City officials said all 45 trains would need to be inspected as part of the root cause investigation into the issue before LRT service resumes.

As of Sunday evening, Rideau Transit Maintenance had inspected 35 of 45 LRT vehicles, and no issues were identified, according to Coun. Riley Brockington.

Brockington says Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar intends to release a "complete memo" with information about a return-to-service plan by 12 p.m. Monday.

Amilcar has provided no information about when the O-Train may return to service as the inspections of all LRT vehicles continued through the weekend, along with the root cause investigation.

"Please rest assured that work on all key areas of the investigation will continue throughout the weekend," Amilcar said in a memo to council on Sunday.

Amilcar told CTV News Ottawa that OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group worked around the clock through the weekend.

"We are making progress on inspections, testing, and establishing a return-to-service plan," Amilcar said in a statement on Saturday.

R1 service on Albert and Slater streets

R1 replacement buses continue to run along Albert and Slater streets in downtown Ottawa, serving riders at Parliament and Lyon stations.

Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent

Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor

OC Transpo staff will be at stations to assist customers.

Lees Station

OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 buses serving Lees Station.

A shuttle bus is now running between Lees and Rideau stations for westbound commuters.

For customers, this means: