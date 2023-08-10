Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 417 this weekend, as a section of the busiest road in Ottawa is closed for construction and O-Train service remains partially shutdown.

The Queensway will be closed from 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson. Percy Street and Chamberlain Street are also closed for the construction work.

The closure will allow construction crews to replace the aging Percy Street bridge along the highway.

It is the third and final weekend of partial closures on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this summer for bridge construction.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.

When

Highway 417 will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Monday for the replacement of the Percy Street bridge.

Lane reductions and ramp closures will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The eastbound lanes will be closed between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe, while the westbound lanes will be closed between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson.

Ramp closures

The city of Ottawa says the following ramps on Hwy. 417 will be closed

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Maitland eastbound

Carling eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

Detours

The city of Ottawa says this is the recommended detour for the construction.

Westbound detour

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe/Catherine

Continue westbound on Catherine Street

Take the Highway 417 Bronson westbound access ramp to return to the highway

Eastbound detour

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood

Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn right on Bronson Avenue

Take ramp to eastbound Riverside Drive

Continue eastbound on Riverside Drive

Take the Highway 417 Riverside eastbound access ramp

Downtown road closures for Percy bridge work

Percy Street is closed between Catherine Street and Chamberlain Avenue until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

Chamberlain Avenue is closed between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue until Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 a.m.

O-Train

The O-Train is running partial service this weekend between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations, while the light-rail transit line is closed between uOttawa and Blair stations.

R1 bus service will be running all weekend between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

The National Capital Commission is suspending the active use program on Queen Elizabeth Driveway Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The road will be open to vehicles between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue, "to help mitigate the impact of the Highway 417 closures for the Percy Street bridge replacement," the NCC says.

Other road closures/construction in the city of Ottawa