Here's what you need to know about the Help Santa Toy Parade
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa today to help kick off the holiday season.
The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade begins in downtown Ottawa at 11 a.m., travelling from Ottawa City Hall to Lansdowne.
"We're really excited," Cameron Taylor, chair of the Help Santa Toy Parade, tells CTV News Ottawa.
Cameron says the parade will have 60 floats this year, including Santa Claus.
"He told us he will be here with bells on," Cameron said.
Parade Route
The Help Santa Toy Parade begins at Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue at 11 a.m.
The parade will travel west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, turn left and travel south on Bank Street to Lansdowne Park.
Cameron say the parade will take approximately 45 minutes to pass at any point along the route.
Help Santa Campaign
Firefighters and volunteers will be collecting financial donations and new toys during the Help Santa Toy Parade to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain campaign in support of Ottawa's Toy Mountain.
Firefighters will be carrying boots to collect donations, and there will be a way for you to donate $10 by tapping your debit or credit card.
"We're taking donations online at toyparade.ca; we are taking new, unwrapped gifts at all of the fire stations in the city of Ottawa," Cameron said.
Cameron says it has been a slow start to the campaign for the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association.
"It is tough times. We're down; we're actually about half the amount of toys usually that we have in fire stations right now. It's understandable," Cameron says.
"It's going to be a year where more people need more help, so the people who are able to help we really hope that you can find it in you to contribute a bit."
Toy Mountain provides toys to local families that might otherwise not be able to have gifts on Christmas morning.
CTV Ottawa and MOVE 100 will kick off its Toy Mountain campaign on Monday.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa takes centre stage in these Christmas movies this holiday season
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
'We don't know each other': House Speaker on what he thinks is driving a downturn in decorum
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave the compound as Israel strikes targets in south
Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed
A lawsuit by singer Cassie containing allegations of beatings and abuse by music producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been settled, the artists announced Friday, one day after the lawsuit was filed.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
Toronto
-
One person deceased following overnight shooting in Richmond Hill
A man has been pronounced deceased following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill.
-
Man without vital signs following fire in Toronto’s east end
A two-alarm fire in Toronto’s east end has left one patient without vital signs.
-
Driver in hospital with serious injuries following collision near Toronto
A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre following an overnight collision in Brampton.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
London
-
Heavy police presence seen in northeast London, Ont. neighbourhood, one person in custody
Members of the London Police Service (LPS) asked some residents in the Huron Heights neighbourhood to “shelter in place” Friday evening.
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student allegedly asked to pull down pants prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg Transit staff eligible for retirement in five years: report
Daily rider Dennis Williams says he would never want the job of driving the bus.
-
'Incentivizing hate': Winnipeg MP concerned about pro-Palestinian event
A Winnipeg Member of Parliament is expressing his concern over an upcoming speaker event at a local university.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
-
3,725 new child-care spaces coming to Waterloo Region by 2026, province says
The provincial government is promising to opening 3,725 new child-care spaces in Waterloo Region by 2026. But with many daycares experiencing long wait lists – is it enough?
Calgary
-
Calgary taxi drivers fear lower ridership as airport introduces new drop-off fees
Calgarians and visitors to the city who are taking a taxi to the airport will soon have to pay a little extra money for their trip in the new year.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged
A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.
Edmonton
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Study finds Alberta underestimates methane emissions by 50 per cent
Emissions of a potent greenhouse gas from Alberta's energy industry are underestimated by nearly 50 per cent, according to a new study from one of Canada's premier climate labs.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hog farm accused of animal cruelty after new video released
A hog farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing new allegations of animal cruelty after secretly recorded video was released by an animal rights group.
-
Tennis Canada pushing for accessible home court for western junior team
About 20 promising tennis hopefuls come to the North Shore Winter Club every week to practice and train, but the space and hours are limited.
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
Regina
-
'Nobody likes tax increases': Regina gives first look at 2024 budget
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
SaskPower discusses plans for reaching net zero GHG with Yorkton residents
SaskPower representatives are travelling across different cities in the province and giving online informational sessions about a series of scenarios for how residents and industries can reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.