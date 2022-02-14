Mayor Jim Watson expects vehicles will begin rolling out of residential neighbourhoods in downtown Ottawa in the coming days as part of a deal he announced with organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" this weekend.

Hundreds of vehicles remain parked on Wellington Street and roads around Parliament Hill on day 18 of the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. The Rideau Centre, downtown businesses, Ottawa City Hall and roads remain closed.

Mayor Watson announced Sunday an agreement has been reached with the president of the Freedom Convoy to see hundreds of trucks move off residential streets and on to Wellington Street, between Elgin Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

Tamara Lich told the mayor that organizers would work hard over the weekend to "get buy in" from the truckers to move their vehicles.

"The Freedom Convoy Board agree with your request to reduce pressures on the residents and businesses in the city of Ottawa," Lich said. "We hope to start repositioning our trucks on Monday."

Watson told CTV News Ottawa Sunday evening it could take two to three days to get the vehicles moved out of the residential neighbourhoods.

"It's their responsibility to get their members onboard with this," Watson said.

"They started doing that, as I understand it, last night and they'll work again (Sunday) and (Monday) so that they can start moving out by noon. It will take two to three days to get people moved out."

The mayor says an individual acted as a go-between the two parties to reach an agreement.

"I set out very strict conditions that unless they're moved out of residential neighbourhood, I won't be dealing with them," Watson said.

"Not one single person lives on Wellington Street, but there are tens of thousands of people that live in the residential neighbourhoods that are most adversely affected - Centretown, Lowertown, ByWard Market. Those people need some kind of relief and reprieve from the horn honking, the diesel spewing all night, catcalls and inappropriate behaviour and we need to get them out of residential neighbourhoods."

Watson says he wants to see "clear evidence" that the truck convoy will be departing residential streets before 12 p.m. Monday. The mayor says he will meet with Lich and the organizers to discuss their concerns if they meet three conditions.

Remove all trucks from the residential districts south of Wellington Street, and from all other residential areas including the market, the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry, etc.; Agree to not backfill the residential areas currently occupied with trucks, other vehicles and/or demonstrators; and Agree to not displace the truck convoy, vehicles and/or demonstrators to other residential areas in the City of Ottawa.

"Bottom line is – we're not giving them any deals, we're not giving them any special treatment," Watson said.

"The challenge is, of course, is that they don't speak with one voice, and I fully recognize that. There's different factions. This group seems to have the most organization and they seem to have the most members, and my hope is very much that they'll be able to do their work to get those people out of the neighbourhoods as quickly, as peacefully as possible."

From Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa’s office: an agreement in place for trucks to leave residential areas of Ottawa. Extrêmement sceptique quant à la volonté de ce groupe de respecter soudainement notre ville, mais nous verrons s'ils tiennent parole. pic.twitter.com/0TBAH4dycu — Catherine Kitts (@catherinekitts) February 13, 2022

CITY SEEKS COURT INJUNCTION

Mayor Watson told CTV's Question Period on Sunday that city lawyers will be in court today seeking an injunction to address the fireworks, idling, noise and other bylaw infractions in the demonstration zone.

City Solicitor David White told council on Friday the injunction would address the "evidence of flagrant and repeated violations."

"During recent events, By-law Services have not been able to effectively undertake their usual enforcement activities in those parts of the City most affected by the protests, due to safety and operational concerns identified by the Ottawa Police Service," White said.

"Where enforcement has occurred, it has not had a deterrent effect."

White says the injunction would be another tool for Ottawa police in their "on-going operational efforts" to end the protests peacefully.

Last Friday, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency, with fines of up to $100,000 for blocking critical infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks.

A special council meeting for Ottawa police to provide an update on the demonstration has been moved to Tuesday afternoon.

CLOSURES

The Rideau Centre, Ottawa City Hall, two Ottawa public library branches and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic remain closed today.

The city of Ottawa says Ottawa City Hall, the underground parking garage and the Rink of Dreams are closed until further notice.

The Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches remain closed.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex is closed again today. It is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.