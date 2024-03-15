Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa’s most expensive rental property
The highest-ever residential rental property in Ottawa was offered for $35,000 and rented full price, according to a luxury real estate agency.
The most expensive rental home -- situated on a treed lot in Rockcliffe Park – has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features a classic Georgian aesthetic comprising large interior room sizes, said Dream Properies Inc. in a news release on Friday.
“Fantastic details include the main floor study, beautiful formal living and dining rooms and lower level games room with entertainment bar and walk-in wine cellar. There is also a private third floor bedroom suite and second floor balcony with treed views,” reads the release.
The $35,000 rental was rented for full price, reads the release.
It is also listed for sale for $4,150,000.
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for full powers over immigration to the province.
B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
Alec Baldwin seeks dismissal of grand jury indictment in fatal shooting of cinematographer
Defence attorneys for Alec Baldwin urged a New Mexico judge on Thursday to dismiss a grand jury indictment against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie "Rust."
Russian missiles kill at least 14 people in the latest strike on southern Ukraine's Odesa
First responders who arrived at the scene of a Russian missile attack on homes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday were themselves struck by a second missile, officials said. A paramedic and an emergency service worker were among the 14 people killed.
February housing starts increased 14% from January: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February climbed 14 per cent compared with January.
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
Atlantic
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
Price of diesel drops 11.5 cents in New Brunswick
There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Preston, N.S., shooting
An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S., Thursday evening.
Toronto
Victims of 'suspicious' house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton
Peel Regional Police have identified the remains of three family members who were found at the site of a "suspicious" fire which tore through their home in Brampton last week.
'It is real:' An Ontario researcher speaks out about her 18-month struggle with long COVID
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
Montreal
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
On and off wet weather for Saint Patrick's Day festivities
After a day of sunshine and double-digit warmth, clouds are expected to start rolling in for the Saint Paddy‘s weekend festivities.
Northern Ontario
As city ponders derelict building bylaw, still no timeline for Sudbury hospital redevelopment
Greater Sudbury is considering implementing a derelict building bylaw that aims to prevent another fiasco like the former hospital on Paris Street.
Windsor
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham
Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham. On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
London
Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
Business owner catches break and enter on remote surveillance
Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the business owner called 9-1-1 to report seeing a man on video surveillance, breaking into his business in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.
From the screens to the streets: Local Facebook group moving messaging offline
Several members of the Being Neighbourly Wortley/Old South Facebook group will be writing and drawing chalk messages of love and acceptance on the sidewalks outside the Landon Branch Library at 167 Wortley Rd. on Saturday.
Kitchener
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
Cameras installed around Waterloo University District ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
Police have installed cameras around Waterloo’s University District ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Crash knocks out power in Uptown Waterloo
A crash in Uptown Waterloo caused a minor power outage Friday morning.
Barrie
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
Cocaine and fentanyl drug bust leads to two charged with trafficking
Two men face charges after drug bust in Orillia.
Winnipeg
Report on future of Arlington Street Bridge experiencing delays
It’s going to be a little longer before City of Winnipeg officials have a chance to look at potential options for the future of the Arlington Street Bridge.
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
Calgary
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
Chrystia Freeland meets with energy leaders in Calgary
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, is in Calgary on Friday to speak with people in the energy and clean electricity sectors.
Revelstoke RCMP investigate Thursday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Revelstoke hospital Thursday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 9:30 MT Federal families ministry to announce fee reduction for licensed child care in Alberta
The federal government is scheduled to announce on Friday a fee reduction for licensed child care in Alberta.
-
LIVE @ 10 MT Edmonton police chief to mark 1-year-anniversary of deaths of officers killed in the line of duty
Edmonton Police Service's chief will speak Friday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan.
-
LIVE @ 11 MT City of Edmonton, union avoid strike with tentative deal that now includes library workers
A deal was struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city on Thursday.
Regina
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
Saskatoon
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
Vancouver
Premier Eby on why he changed his mind to offer Surrey more money for police transition
Months into Surrey’s policing saga, Premier David Eby admitted Thursday he's changed his mind about offering the city more money for the transition from RCMP to a municipal police force.
Summer-like conditions expected in B.C. this weekend
Warm and dry conditions are expected to sweep parts of B.C. beginning this weekend.
Crab meat, fish cakes in luggage that was delayed for several days, traveller gets $780 from Flair Airlines
A traveller who packed crab meat and fish cakes in his checked bag will receive hundreds of dollars from an airline after his luggage was delayed for several days, spoiling the products.
Vancouver Island
Unique partnership sees Victoria students create music through computer code
In a hallway at South Park Elementary School in Victoria on Thursday, you could hear the sound of music coming from a classroom. The music was two months in the making.
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Kelowna
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?