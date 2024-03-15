OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa’s most expensive rental property

    The highest-ever residential rental property in Ottawa was offered for $35,000 and rented full price, according to a luxury real estate agency.

    The most expensive rental home -- situated on a treed lot in Rockcliffe Park – has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features a classic Georgian aesthetic comprising large interior room sizes, said Dream Properies Inc. in a news release on Friday.

    “Fantastic details include the main floor study, beautiful formal living and dining rooms and lower level games room with entertainment bar and walk-in wine cellar. There is also a private third floor bedroom suite and second floor balcony with treed views,” reads the release.

    The $35,000 rental was rented for full price, reads the release.

    It is also listed for sale for $4,150,000.

