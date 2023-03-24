Here's what you need to know about day two of President Biden's visit to Ottawa

Ottawa residents are being told to expect road closures, transit delays and heightened security in the downtown core today, as U.S. President Joe Biden continues his visit to the capital.

After arriving in Ottawa last night, Biden will spend most of the day on Parliament Hill, where he will attend a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and deliver an address to Parliament at 1:50 p.m. This evening, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a "gala dinner" at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

There will be a heightened security presence around the Parliamentary Precinct during Biden's visit, with several roads closed and Ottawa police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces in place.

Biden and Dr. Biden are scheduled to depart Ottawa later this evening.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about President Biden's second day in Ottawa.

President Biden's itinerary for Friday

11:15 a.m. – a welcoming ceremony will be held inside West Block for President Biden.

11:20 a.m. – POTUS will attend a bilateral meeting with Trudeau. A meeting between Biden, Trudeau and officials from both the U.S. and Canadian governments will be held after.

1:50 p.m. – Biden addresses Parliament

3:45 p.m. – Biden and Trudeau will hold a joint media availability at the Sir John A. Macdonald building

6:30 p.m. – Biden, the first lady and the American delegation will attend a "gala dinner" hosted by Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

A senior U.S. official told reporters Biden will have a pull-aside meeting with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre today.

First Lady of the United States itinerary

Jill Biden and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are scheduled to attend several events today.

According to the Office of the First Lady of the United States, Biden and Gregoire Trudeau will visit youth taking part in a curling program at the Rideau Curling Club and host a "conversation to discuss youth wellness and mental health."

The two will also visit the National Gallery of Canada.

Road Closures

There will be several road closures and traffic disruptions in Ottawa today due to the president's visit.

The following city of Ottawa roads will be closed until 11 p.m.:

Wellington Street, between Metcalfe Street and Mackenzie Avenue

Rideau Street, between Mackenzie Avenue and Dalhousie Street

Elgin Street, between Queen and Wellington streets

Mackenzie Avenue, between Murray and Rideau streets

Colonel By Drive, between Daly Avenue and Rideau Street

Sussex Drive (southbound), between Rideau and George streets

There will be temporary disruptions on the following roads throughout the day:

Wellington Street (westbound), between Kent and Metcalfe streets

Wellington Street (eastbound), between Lyon and Metcalfe streets

Metcalfe Street, between Queen and Wellington streets

O’Connor Street, between Queen and Wellington streets

Bank Street, between Queen and Wellington streets

Sussex Drive, between Rideau Street and Princess Avenue

Princess Avenue, between Sir George-Étienne Parkway and Sussex Drive

Sir George-Étienne Parkway, between Bearbrook Road and Princess Avenue

Aviation Parkway, north of Montreal Road

Airport Parkway, between the Ottawa International Airport and Bronson Avenue

Bronson Avenue, between Holmwood Avenue and Airport Parkway

Colonel By Drive, between Hog’s Back Road and Daly Avenue

Sussex Drive, between George Street and Princess Avenue

While President Biden's motorcade is moving, the Macdonald-Cartier and Alexandra bridges will have "intermittent and temporary closures in both directions" for all vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic.

Where to see the U.S. President

The White House nor the Prime Minister's Office has said whether there will be any impromptu stops for the U.S. President while in Ottawa.

People will be able to see the President as the motorcade travels through the Parliamentary Precinct and to the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

In 2009, former President Barack Obama visited the ByWard Market during his first visit to the capital.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo says bus service will be detoured from Rideau Street to the Mackenzie King Bridge due to the president's visit. The following routes will be detoured until 10 p.m. Friday - 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 97, 99, 111, 299.

Some OC Transpo bus routes and Para Transpo service will experience travel delays due to road closures and various routes will experience detours during select time periods.

The O-Train will be operating as regularly scheduled, with stops at Rideau Station.

Aircraft over Ottawa

Transport Canada announced Thursday morning it has issued a NOTAM (notice to air missions) restricting the operation of all aircraft, including drones, within a five nautical mile radius of Parliament Hill (about 9 kilometres). They have also issued the same restriction within a 24 nautical mile radius of the Ottawa airport (about 44 kilometres).

The notices will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, about the length of the president's planned stay. Regularly scheduled commercial and cargo flights, along with police, military and medevac flights, are excluded from those restrictions.

NORAD warns Ottawa residents may see military aircraft in the sky during President Biden's visit to the capital.

CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and CH-146 Griffon helicopters may be in the skies over Ottawa.

Where to watch live coverage

Live coverage of the visit continues today on CTV News Channel. For the latest updates on the trip, including Biden’s address to Parliament, follow our live blog launching Friday on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app.

With files from CTV News senior digital parliamentary reporter Rachel Aiello