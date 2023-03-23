Here's what you need to know about day one of President Biden's visit to Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicles speed along Wellington Street in preparation of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicles speed along Wellington Street in preparation of U.S. President Joe Biden's visit in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina