Here's what you could win in the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery

The 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery is underway, featuring more than $5 million in prizes.

The signature prize is the Minto Dream Home—A $3.2 million grand prize package featuring a home decorated by Tanya Collins, one of Ottawa's top designers and furnished by La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Décor.

Named "The Equestrian", the home "offers a nod to a refined horse-riding culture and a classic atmosphere," the CHEO Foundation said in a news release Wednesday. It is the first Minto Dream Home to use geothermal systems to heat and cool the home without fossil fuels.

The grand prize winner will also receive $100,000 in cash, a 2023 Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 courtesy of Donnelly Ford Lincoln, house cleaning for a year from ATC Cleaning, legal services from Mann Lawyers LLP, moving services from Adam’s Moving, $5,000 in groceries from Farm Boy and a $5,000 W.O. Stinson and Son Ltd. gas card.

"The Dream of a Lifetime Lottery Launch is a Foundation and community favourite," said Steve Read, President and CEO, CHEO Foundation in the release. "We are grateful to the many partners who have come on board to offer spectacular prizes. The funds will continue to serve the children and youth of our community through equipment, research and programs."

The 4,383 square-foot Minto Dream Home is located at 364 Flare Grove in Manotick.

The public is invited to visit Tuesdays to Fridays between noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Other prizes in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery include:

The 50/50 draw: Last year’s lucky winner took home over $1.3 million. Tickets for the 50/50 Cash Draw are available at a cost of one for $10, five for $25 or 15 for $50.

Bruce Springsteen Concert Experience: The first chance to win this year will feature front-row seating at the Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 international tour at the Canadian Tire Centre on Nov. 18. The VIP experience includes transportation, dining and accommodation. The deadline for this prize is Friday, Sept. 29.

Car, Camping or Cash Prize: By ordering tickets before Friday, October 27, you will be eligible to win one of the following: a 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Hybrid courtesy of Donnelly Ford Lincoln, a 2023 Forest River Sandpiper Destination Trailer 403 RD from Leisure Days RV Group, or $100,000 in cash.

Early Bird Prize: The Early Bird Prize will offer $250,000 to the lucky recipient who purchases their tickets by Nov. 17.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.dreamofalifetime.ca and by calling (613) 722-KIDS (5437) or 1-877-562-5437.