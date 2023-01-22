Here's what you can buy in Ottawa's real estate market for more than $1 million
Luxury home sales are accounting for a greater share of properties sold in Ottawa.
A recent report by Engel & Völkers showed the $1 million-plus market accounted for 12 per cent of all units sold in Ottawa in 2022, up from nine per cent in 2021. In 2020, homes priced over $1 million accounted for four per cent of the market.
Last week, a home in Rockcliffe Park sold for the fourth-highest price in Ottawa history.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the homes on the market in Ottawa over $1 million this winter.
River View Estate - $8.8 million
The most expensive home on the market is River View Estate in Dunrobin, Ont.
"Simply spectacular! This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate website. "The proud, gated approach to River View Estate foreshadows the sophisticated and tranquil ethos of the property."
Located on a 27.9 acre property, the home features six bedrooms, six baths and three partial baths, a six-car attached garage, a guest house, an indoor pool, a tennis court, fitness room, 835 feet of waterfront and wooded trails.
The entertainment wing of the home includes a large recreation room and a "fabulous" home theatre.
The indoor swimming pool inside River View Estates, the 27.8 acre property for sale in Dunrobin, Ont. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)
428 Sparks Street - $5.8 million
The "ultra-luxurious Penthouse" at 428 Sparks Street is on the market for $5.8 million.
"It offers 360-degree water & mountain views that showcase the most iconic buildings in the city: Parliament Hill, the Supreme Court of Canada, National Gallery, Museum of History, War Museum & National Library," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
"These views can be taken in from the condo or 3 private balconies, 2 of which have radiant-heated floors for snow melt."
The home includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a top-end kitchen, wine cellar, direct elevator access from parking into the unit and three parking spots.
"Invoking a New York penthouse, there is nothing like this condo whose rare features include direct elevator-to-foyer access & a private pool," the listing says.
The penthouse at 428 Sparks Street is available for $5.8 million. The condo includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)
5944 Earlscourt Crescent - $4.35 million
This six bedroom, six-bathroom home on Earlscourt Crescent in Manotick is on the market for $4.35 million.
"Elegance and fabulous living are at the heart of this spectacular château-inspired stone manor, set on 4 manicured acres," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate website.
The home includes three covered terraces, a saltwater pool, an expansive irrigation system and private treed views. There is also an indoor gym and a home theatre.
The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home on four-acres of property on Earlscourt Crescent in Manotick is on the market for $4.35 million. The home includes a saltwater pool. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)
251 Thorold Road - $4.25 million
This Georgian residence on a 17,276 square-foot lot in Rockcliffe Park is on the market for $4.25 million.
The three-storey home has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.
"The property boasts fabulous curb appeal, a frontage of 119.4 ft. & a depth of 144.8 ft. It is surrounded by treed backyards & situated on a low-density block, allowing for private living,' says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The home includes a wine cellar and rec. room.
The Georgian residence on Thorold Road in Ottawa is on the market for $4.25 million. (Realtor.ca/website)
130 Jean Avenue - $4 million
This five-bedroom home on Jean Avenue along the Ottawa River is on the market for $4 million.
"This incredible property offers a dream lifestyle: magical views, incredible private beachfront and superb landscaping that includes a magnificent gated entrance, motorcourt, private pond with dock, pool, fountains and amazing seating areas," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate website.
The home includes a private, sandy beach with a boat dock, a saltwater pool with overarching jets, wading fountain and a beautiful waterfall that flows over large rocks. Inside, the home includes a recreation/theatre room, three full baths and four partial baths, finished basement, and a detached garage.
130 Jean Avenue is billed as a "simply incredible waterfront property", which includes a private beachfront, private pond with dock, pool and fountains. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)
571 Manor Avenue - $3.5 million
This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on Manor Avenue in Rockcliffe Park is on the market for $3.5 million.
"Incredible opportunity to own this contemporary, thoughtfully designed executive home by award-winning architect Frank Ling C.M. in 2012 with internationally sourced finishes from German windows to Italian closets," says the listing on Realtor.ca
The home includes a saltwater pool with walking track and private landscaped grounds.
This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on Manor Avenue was designed by award-winning architect Frank Ling in 2012. (Realtor.ca/website)
1468 Lords Manor Lane - $2.875 million
This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on a private two-acre lot in Rideau Forest, selling for $2.875 million.
The home includes a formal dining room, sunroom and office, and balcony overlooking the backyard from the primary suite. There is an insulated and heated three-car garage with direct basement access.
A look at the kitchen of this home on Lords Manor Lane in Rideau Forest. (Realtor.ca/website)
1885 Prince of Wales Drive - $2.8 million
This bungalow at 1885 Prince of Wales Drive sits along the Rideau River. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is selling for $2.8 million.
"This property offers rare, fantastic waterfront living in a vibrant location steps from shops and close to everything," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The home features skylights and a wall of windows in the open concept living/dining room.
"The walkout lower level features a recreation room, sauna, laundry room, fantastic private bedroom, full bathroom and study. The lower level walks out to a fabulous terrace."
The listing says there is a second lounging area down by the water and a floating dock on the Rideau River.
This bungalow on Prince of Wales Drive along the Rideau River is on the market for $2.8 million. (Realtor.ca/website)
1129 Falaise Road - $2,579,900
This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the community of Carleton Heights is on the market for $2,579,900.
The main level features a custom kitchen with granite countertops, and cozy up by the fireplace in the living room.
"Double staircases lead to the second floor where you'll find the stunning primary bedroom boasting cathedral ceilings, a crystal chandelier, fireplace, large walk-in closet and incredible five piece ensuite," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The kitchen of this home on Falaise Road includes a custom kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and custom soft-close cabinetry. (Realtor.ca/website)
130 Ravenview Way - $1.825 million
This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on Ravenview Way in Kanata is on the market for $1.825 million.
"This custom build has been thoughtfully designed with today's busy family in mind: plenty of room for entertaining, day-to-day living & working from home," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
The home sits on a fully fenced two-acre lot, with a 10-car driveway, three oversized garage bays, an in-ground pool and two fireplaces.
The custom built home on Ravenview Way in Kanata sits on a two-acre lot, and has a 10-car driveway. (Realtor.ca/website)
68 Aylmer Avenue – $1.559 million
This five-bedroom, four-bathroom picturesque Victorian on Aylmer Avenue in Old Ottawa South is on the market for $1.559 million.
"Step into this striking home and fall in love with its timeless beauty and perfectly proportioned spaces. Main floor features a sizeable foyer, handsome staircase, detailed trim work and tall ceilings," says the listing on Realtor.ca.
This picturesque Victorian on Aylmer Avenue in Old Ottawa South has five-bedrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)
520 Queen Elizabeth Driveway - $1.35 million
This executive townhome in a private court along the Rideau Canal is on the market for $1.35 million.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a fully finished basement with a media room or a home gym. There is an expansive Chef's kitchen with a breakfast bar, a gas fireplace in the living and dining room and a balcony.
An executive townhome on Queen Elizabeth Drive is on the market for $1.35 million. The home along the Rideau Canal has three bedrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)
