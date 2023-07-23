Here's what you can buy for over $1 million in 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods

Ottawa's million-dollar real estate market is expected to see growth over the final six months of the year, after a strong first half of 2023.

The mid-year Canadian Luxury Market Report by Engel & Völkers says the average sale price for residential and condo class homes in the $1 million to $3.99 million range in Ottawa was $1.363 million in the first half of the year, up 3.18 per cent from last year.

A total of 731 homes and condominiums in the $1 million to $3.99 million range sold in the first six months of the year across Ottawa.

Three homes priced over $4 million sold in Ottawa in the first half of 2022, including a home on Manor Avenue for $6.3 million in January.

"Engel & Völkers is forecasting the current upswing will continue to show strength over the rest of the year. This indicates a return to a more traditional seasonal pattern, which is reassuring for buyers and sellers hoping to transact in the latter part of 2023," says the report.

"In Ottawa, buyers and sellers are slowly adjusting to these new, more stable conditions, and it is anticipated the market will firm up over the next four to six months. The $1-3.99 million market remains a seller’s market. The $4 million-plus market is a buyer’s market, which is typical for this price point."

The report says the most in-demand premium price point hovers between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.

"In fact, a property that is priced competitively between $1.3 to $2.2 million is expected to be purchased quickly, typically within one to two weeks."

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at million dollar homes for sale in 11 neighbourhoods across Ottawa this summer.

This five-bedroom, five full-bathroom home in the Glebe is for sale for $4.3 million.

"Situated on a gorgeous, lush 5,149.25 square-foot lot, this sensational 2009-built home was designed to be sympathetic with the Glebe aesthetic while also offering amazing family living, on trend design and light-filled, spacious rooms with high ceilings," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate website.

"The front of the home was designed to blend seamlessly into the classic neighbourhood design."

The dining room opens to the kitchen, and the kitchen opens to a "phenomenal great room," according to the listing.

This five-bedroom, five full bathroom home on the Glebe is for sale for $4.3 million. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home on 2.29 acres is on the market for $1.99 million.

"This sensational builder's own dream bungalow (2018) is situated on 2.29 pristine acres and has been built to an exacting standard," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

"Built by well-known builder, Pierre Garand, the home is set well back from the street on a magnificent south-facing lot."

The home has 9-foot ceilings on the main floor and walkout lower level.

"There is also an incredible indoor hot tub room that has been brilliantly designed with humidity-proofing in mind," says the listing.

This four-bedroom home on Synergy Way in Ottawa's west end is located on 2.29 acres of land. The sale price is $1.990 million. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the south Ottawa area of Manotick is for sale for $2.380 million.

"This very impressive home is ideal for entertaining with the Living Room, Kitchen & Eating area situated at the back of the house overlooking the large fenced yard with covered porch, interlock patio, in-ground irrigation & mature trees providing 4-season privacy," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

The home includes a four-car garage, a lower level with in-floor heating and a wet bar in the entertainment area, plus a separate playroom and a gym.

A five-bedroom home for sale on Leimerk Court in Ottawa for $2.38 million. It includes a four-car garage. (Realtor.ca/website)

This home in the west Ottawa neighbourhood of McKellar Park is for sale for $2.399 million.

It's a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, with a renovated kitchen, en suite, basement and main level bath in 2021.

"Stunning exterior, power blinds, Lutron app for lighting control, Sonos music system. Meticulously engineered white oak floors," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Lawn/garden irrigation, expanded interlock driveway, finished garage floor. Expanded patio with hot tub & fire feature in backyard. Gorgeous landscaping. Security system. Luxurious features, recent upgrades, captivating outdoor spaces."

A look inside the four-bedroom home for sale on Wavell Avenue in McKellar Park. (Realtor.ca/website)

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home overlooking Dow's Lake is on the market for $5.95 million.

"Inside; honed concrete floors are heated throughout, walnut accents pair with luxe features like chef-grade True fridge, Rumford wood-burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows that let the outside in, soaring open-to above layout with clever design to maximize space and function without feeling overwhelming," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The result is a true masterpiece."

The home includes a heated driveway, private outdoor space and terraces overlooking Dow's Lake.

The capital’s most expensive house for sale is the landmark home fronting Dow’s Lake at 55 Old Sunset Boulevard. Ottawa, ON. Dec 19, 2020. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News)

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Autumn Ridge Drive in Orleans is for sale at $1,499,999.

"This stunning all brick home on a quiet distinguished street in sought after Chapel Hill is sure to impress. Walk up the interlock pathway and notice the beautifully landscaped yard and second floor balcony with glass railing," says the listing on the Bennett Property Shop website.

"Step inside to find an impressive main level layout complete with a welcoming foyer, home office, 3-piece bath, a living room with high ceiling, formal dining room, newly renovated kitchen with eat in area, granite counter tops, overlooking the family room."

The home includes a newly landscaped backyard.

This four-bedroom, two-storey home in Orleans is on the market for $1,499,999. (Bennett Property Shop/website)

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on one of Ottawa's premier avenues is for sale for $4.399 million.

It's a brand new, custom built home that has "preserved the look and elegance of the area," according to the realtor.

"This home features approx. 3,600 sq. ft. on 2 levels plus a finished basement of approx. 1,700 sq. ft. This classic design features 4 bedrooms, 4 bath, and an office on the 2nd level plus an oversized laundry room," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The main level which is perfect for entertaining & family gatherings offers a formal living and dining room, a dream kitchen with a large eating area, a walk-in pantry, family room and an oversized mud room."

A brand new, custom built home on Piccadilly Avenue. The listed price is $4.399 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

On the market for $3.29 million, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Ottawa's Playfair Park is close to the Ottawa Hospital and CHEO.

"The exterior is full stone, with three balconies and a covered porch at the back. Over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space. From no rear neighbors to the lavish finishes throughout, every element has been carefully considered to create a sanctuary that is both aesthetically pleasing and exudes quality," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"With its soaring ceilings, main floor primary bedroom, backyard retreat, and custom window coverings, this residence offers an unparalleled level of comfort, elegance, and privacy. Kitchen has built in refrigerator and dishwasher and gas stove."

This home on Pleasant Park Road in Ottawa's Playfair Park includes over 4,500 sq. ft. of living space and a covered backyard patio. (Realtor.ca/website)

This six-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Ottawa's Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood is on the market for $5 million.

"Situated on a rare corner lot on a non-through street, the property's unique topography ensures it sits high on the street, allowing for a walkout lower level that accesses a private, gated garden, motor court and fenced-in pool area," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate website.

"The house and gardens enjoy southern exposure throughout the day, ensuring the house is filled with light all year long."

The home includes four fireplaces, an "exquisitely manicured backyard with a pool" and two washers and two dryers.

This six-bedroom, gated estate in in Rockcliffe Park is on the market for $5 million. (Christie's International Real Estate/website)

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Stittsville is on the market for $1.99 million.

"This home demands attention; thoughtful floorplan, elevation & gorgeous selections. Boasting over 5,000 sq. ft. of premium living space," the listing on Realtor.ca says.

The home includes a gourmet kitchen with a large island, a mudroom, an en suite with every upstairs bedroom, a second-floor laundry and no back neighbours.

This two-storey, five-bedroom home on Finsbury Avenue in Stittsville is for sale for $1.99 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

This single-family home in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood is on the market for $1.999 million.

"Located at Westboro Beach, steps to SJAM Pkwy & the shores of the Ottawa River, convenient to 'all things Westboro," says the listing on Engel & Völkers. "This centrally located, multi-level 4-bdrm/6 bath attached executive family home presents 'WOW' factors galore."

The home is equipped with an in-law/nanny suite and two west-facing verandahs to enjoy the sunsets over the Ottawa River and Gatineau Hills.

This executive family home in Westboro Beach has the 'Wow' factor, according to the listing. The home on Kirchoffer Avenue is on the market for $1.999 million. (Engel & Völkers/website)