Here's what we know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is not committing to a new deadline to restore power to thousands of customers, one week after a devastating storm with wind gusts of 190 km/h hit Ottawa.
As of Saturday morning, 19,000 homes and businesses remained without power. Since the storm hit last Saturday, power has been restored to more than 161,000 Hydro Ottawa customers.
Hydro Ottawa initially promised to restore power to "the bulk" of the grid by Friday evening, but rainy conditions Thursday and Friday and the extent of the damage and debris in some areas slowed down recovery efforts.
"The work is complicated, dangerous and time consuming," Hydro Ottawa president and CEO Bryce Conrad said.
Conrad says crews from across the province remain in Ottawa to assist Hydro Ottawa crews in repairing the damage and restoring electricity.
"The only commitment I can make is the crews will be there working around the clock until such time as it's restored," Conrad said Friday afternoon. "A couple more days of good hard work, hopefully we can get there."
Hydro crews are focusing on the following areas on Saturday
- BelAir Heights
- Manordale
- Parkwood Hills
- Stittsville
- Tanglewood
In a memo to councillors Friday night, Conrad said, "the amount of damage to our infrastructure as well as the inclement weather (Friday) morning did negatively impact our restoration efforts."
A post on Hydro Ottawa's website Saturday morning said, "today’s weather is impeding our progress" but that "crews are continuing restoration efforts."
Environment Canada says 16.2 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa Airport on Friday. Some scattered showers also continued Saturday morning, but conditions should improve by the afternoon.
Conrad says upon further inspection and following six days of work, crews have confirmed approximately 400 hydro poles were damaged during the storm.
"From a construction perspective, we have done nearly a year's worth of construction in the past six days," Conrad said.
"While that is of small consolation to the customers that remain without power, it is nonetheless evidence of our commitment to a fully re-energized community."
During the tornadoes in 2018, 80 Hydro Ottawa poles were damaged.
Hydro Ottawa still has over "150 events" to be managed and completed, according to Conrad.
"We have a list of over 1,500 known or reported tree contacts/tree interference which needs to be addressed and resolved. And as we do additional restoration work, these numbers have the potential to increase," Conrad said.
"The good news is that we have all of the resources – both forestry and utility crews – that we need to restore power as quickly as we can."
CLEANING THE CAPITAL
The city of Ottawa is launching a new neighbourhood cleanup program, called "Cleaning the Capital: After the Storm."
Much like the annual Cleaning the Captial Program, neighbours, families and friends can work together to cleanup their neighbourhood following the storm. Residents are asked to complete the electronic registration form for the "Cleaning the Capital" program.
Supplies will be available for pickup as of Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., at the following locations:
- Navan Memorial Centre & Arena, 1295 Colonial Road
- Howard Darwin Centennial (Merivale) Arena, 1765 Merivale Road
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Drive
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex (Goulbourn), 1500 Shea Road
CLEANUP
The city of Ottawa says the cleanup of downed trees, brush and debris is "one of our most significant focus" for crews this weekend.
Over 700 public works employees have been deployed to focus on the cleanup.
Public Works General Manager Alain Gonthier admits there is "a lot of work" to be done.
"It's going to take us a number of weeks to be able to get through it all," Gonthier said. "But we're going to be continuing the work until we have it all cleared out."
Gonthier says the city has been categorized into three levels based on the amount of debris.
Level One areas are areas where the debris cleanup can be addressed through weekly pickup, while Level Two will be areas that require "additional capacity" to cleanup waste. Gonthier says Level Three requires specialized equipment for some neighbourhoods, including the Pineglen neighbourhood.
"Where we've had to bring in large, specialized equipment to be able to move more material within the community," Gonthier said, adding it will take weeks to cleanup the storm.
GREEN BIN
Today will be the last day large bins will be set up at 15 locations for organic waste, and the city is wrapping up the "Green Bin Blitz" to collect rotten and spoiled food at homes.
Gonthier says 43 tonnes of organic waste has been collected from homes this week.
The locations for the giant bins to collect organic-waste are:
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn at 1500 Shea Rd.
- Navan Memorial Centre at 1295 Colonial Rd.
- Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre at 3320 Paul Anka Dr.
- Howard Darwin Centennial Arena at 1765 Merivale Rd.
- Minto Recreation Complex at 3500 Cambrian Rd.
- Walter Baker Sports Centre at 100 Malvern Dr.
- Osgoode Community Centre at 5660 Osgoode Main St.
- Orléans Library at 1705 Orléans Blvd.
- Lincoln Heights parking lot near Richmond Road and Croydon Ave.
- Greely Community Center at 1448 Meadow Dr.
- North Gower Client Service Centre at 2155 Roger Stevens Dr.
- Richmond Arena at 6095 Perth St.
- Constance Bay Community Center at 262 Len Purcell Dr.
- Sawmill Creek Community Centre at 3350 D’aoust Ave.
- Diamond Jubilee Park at 4008 Kelly Farm Dr.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lifeline for woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death after 'mind-blowing, inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
School police chief receives blame in Texas shooting response
The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight.
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
Truth tracker: Does the World Economic Forum influence governments like Canada's?
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics
Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Quebec mosque shooter ruling could affect parole eligibility in other high-profile cases
The Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling allowing the Quebec City mosque shooter to be eligible for parole after 25 years is raising concern for more than a dozen similar cases.
Feds aiming to address airport 'bottlenecks' in time for summer travel season
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working with groups on the ground to resolve air travel 'bottlenecks' in time for a busy summer.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Supreme Court decision could affect Justin Bourque’s sentence: Lawyer
The lawyer who represented a man who murdered three RCMP officers nearly eight years ago in Moncton, N.B., said a decision made by the Supreme Court of Canada Friday may potentially change his sentence.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video appears to show man carrying air rifle on Toronto streets before being killed by police
A man shot dead by police officers near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon appears to have been captured on home security footage carrying an air rifle moments before the incident.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish school
A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
-
Here's why you may notice unusual activity around Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson International is warning travellers and Mississauga residents they may notice unusual activity at the airport this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Montreal begins monkeypox vaccine campaign, Quebec confirms 25 cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Bell Excellence Award winners survived during difficult times
Thursday evening, the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce hosted the 25th annual Bell Business Excellence Awards.
-
Walking in Sudbury to mark the discovery of unmarked graves in B.C.
On Friday, there was a walk in Sudbury to remember the remains of 215 residential schoolchildren found in Kamloops, B.C., a year ago May 27.
-
Sault Métis Centre excited for grand opening
Staff at the new Sault Metis Centre are getting set for the grand opening Saturday.
London
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstorm
Saturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
London man facing impaired driving charges after SUV collides with gravel truck
A London man is facing impaired-related charges after a vehicle he was driving collided with a gravel truck on Wednesday morning, according to police.
-
LPS seeking public's assistance after gun fired in downtown London overnight
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s help with locating a person of interest after a gun was fired on Richmond Row in the early morning hours of Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at Ècole South Pointe School.
-
47-year-old man killed in Dugald Road crash: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.
-
'It's one way to be creative': Winnipeg student wants to be a bartender when older; school doesn't like comment in yearbook
Bartender. That is what one Grade 4 student said for the yearbook when asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, an answer the school is asking him to change.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare them for their eventual move.
-
Swoop says it can't offer flights from Region of Waterloo airport due to deal with Flair
Two low-cost airlines are butting heads over an agreement at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. Swoop wants to offer flights but the airport already has an exclusivity deal with rival Flair Airlines
Calgary
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderers
A southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
'No way we're cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phone
Western Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man says three dogs ‘tried to kill his dog’ at off-leash dog park
Barrett Ross says his dog Indy suffered a punctured bowel, lost a tooth and had his stomach injured when he was attacked by three other dogs.
-
Saskatoon's temporary downtown shelter granted extension
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) temporary downtown shelter has been granted an extension to operate at its present location until April 2023 — but Tribal Chief Mark Arcand hopes to relocate well before then.
-
Prince Albert police lay murder charge after pedestrian fatally injured by vehicle
A pedestrian injured by a vehicle in Prince Albert has died.
Edmonton
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayed
A hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Shooting near Rogers Place playoff party witnessed by EPS officers
A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting near Rogers Place after an Edmonton Oilers viewing party ended Thursday evening.
-
Wetaskiwin temporary shelter to close ahead of schedule leaving some in a lurch
A shelter many expected to remain open until the end of June in Wetaskiwin, Alta., will close a month early.
Vancouver
-
After years waiting for surgery, B.C. woman considering medically assisted death
A B.C. mom with a rare, debilitating illness has spent years trying to get the help she needs. Now she's considering medical assistance in dying.
-
Interior, Island and North led B.C.'s decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations this week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals hit its lowest point in more than a month this week, and the decline was driven largely by regions outside the Lower Mainland.
-
Small Vancouver startup believes it's created the solution to plastic pollution
Researchers working in partnership with UBC believe an eco-friendly material could help solve the world’s plastic pollution problem.
Regina
-
Regina Public Schools remain offline, cyber attack confirmed
Cyber security attacks happen every day, and as Regina Public Schools division discovered this week, no one is safe.
-
'Very upset': Senior housing residents plead for Sask. Housing Corporation to rebuild after winter fire
Former residents of a Carievale seniors housing complex want the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) to reconsider its decision to demolish the home.
-
Western Premiers' Conference focuses on healthcare funding from Ottawa
Premiers from western Canada met to discuss healthcare in their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years in Regina on Friday at the 2022 Western Premiers' Conference.