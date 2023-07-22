Here's what we know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 bus service this weekend

The O-Train remains out of service this weekend as LRT vehicle inspections and the root cause investigation continues after an axle bearing problem was discovered on one train earlier this week.

R1 replacement bus service is running between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations while the O-Train is out of service. Westbound R1 service is operating from Blair to Tunney's Pasture, stopping at each station except for Lees.

As passengers wait for a bus instead of a train, the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue with no word on when LRT service will resume.

Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar has said LRT service will not resume until all LRT vehicle axles are inspected, adding more information will be available for transit riders and the public on Monday.

"RTG is discussing return to service scenarios with the City," Amilcar said in a memo to council on Friday afternoon.

"Key data analysis is being conducted to provide additional information for the return to service plan, with a view to providing a more comprehensive update on Monday, which will also outline next steps."

As of Friday afternoon, axle hub assemblies on 24 of 45 LRT vehicles had been checked, and no further issues were found.

Coun. Riley Brockington says it is expected all LRT vehicles will be inspected by the end of the weekend.

"The million dollar question that everyone asks is when will we finally get the trains on track? My hope is as soon as possible; as early as next week," Brockington told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"I think you have a few conditions that have to be met first. One is that you don't find any other issues with the remaining carriages that are going to be inspected over the weekend. Second is what type of recommendations or suggestions will be made to OC on the mitigation plan, if any."

Alstom is analyzing the axle hub where the bearing issue was discovered at its headquarters in France to assist in the investigation.

"It's all still very cautious in nature, putting public safety at the top of the list, but everyone wants to get the trains back on track as soon as possible," Brockington said.

R1 service on Albert and Slater streets

Buses have returned to Albert and Slater streets, like the days before O-Train service started in 2019.

OC Transpo says that instead of using Queen Street for the R1 replacement bus route, all buses will travel down Albert or Slater streets.

Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent

Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor

OC Transpo staff will be at stations to assist customers.

Lees Station

OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 bus serving Lees Station.

A shuttle bus is now running between Lees and Rideau stations for westbound commuters.

For customers, this means:

Westbound R1 service will run from Blair to Tunney’s Pasture stations, stopping at each station except for Lees Station

A shuttle will run between Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations

Customers travelling to Lees Station from the east can connect with the shuttle and Eastbound R1 service at uOttawa Station

Eastbound R1 service will continue to serve Lees Station

The investigation continues

Renee Amilcar says progress continues to be made on "all key areas of the ongoing investigation" into the axle bearing issue.

This weekend, the remaining LRT vehicles will be checked for "wear and tear to the axle hub assembly," and additional train and track infrastructure testing and work will continue.

The "out of tolerance axle hub assembly" has been sent to France for assessment by Alstom, the manufacture of the train.

This week, OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group conducted additional runs in different train and track configurations to simulate "real world conditions" as part of the investigation.

A test train was fitted with Smart Bugs, completing several runs to capture data, according to Amilcar.