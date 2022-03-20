Here's what students, parents and teachers need to know about COVID-19 rules in schools after March Break

A empty teacher's desk is pictured in an empty classroom is seen on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A empty teacher's desk is pictured in an empty classroom is seen on Sept. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vaccine Hunters Canada winds down operations for a second time

Last year, Vaccine Hunters Canada launched with a mission to help as many Canadians as possible find COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Now, with more than 88 per cent of Canadians aged five and up vaccinated with at least one dose, the volunteer-run group says they're finally wrapping up their operations.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina