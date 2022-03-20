Here's what students, parents and teachers need to know about COVID-19 rules in schools after March Break

Schools will look a little different when students and teachers return from the March Break on Monday.

Masks are no longer mandatory in Ottawa's elementary and secondary schools, and cohorting and physical distancing requirements are no longer in effect.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what parents, students and teachers need to know when classes resume after the March Break.

Masks

Students, staff and teachers are no longer required to wear masks in Ottawa schools.

Ottawa Public Health is encouraging residents to continue to wear a mask in specific settings, especially indoors, when physical distancing may not be possible.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board

The OCDSB says, "The wearing of masks is strongly encouraged, but masks will no longer be mandatory. We ask everyone to respect individual choices and the fact that everyone has different needs and comfort levels."

Ottawa Catholic School Board

The Ottawa Catholic School Board said the decision not to require students and staff to wear masks in schools is a "provincial directive that all school boards must follow."

"The choice to wear a mask at school or in a public setting is now a personal decision," the board said in a letter to parents.

Both the Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est and the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est say masks are no longer mandatory in classrooms and in schools.

School Buses

Students riding school buses to school will no longer be required to wear a mask.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says masks are no longer mandatory for any students on yellow bus, wheelchair bus or vans.

"Students using public transit may be required to continue wearing masks," the OSTA said.

Seating plans and cohorting are no longer mandatory. The OSTA says the bus driver may choose to continue with the seating plan to "encourage safe riding behaviour."

Rapid antigen testing of unvaccinated individuals is no longer required on a regular basis.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says the following safety protocols will remain in place on school buses:

Drivers and students are still required to self-screen before getting on the bus

PPE will continue to be provided to drivers until the end of this school year

Rapid Antigen Tests will continue to be provided to drivers

Enhanced cleaning twice a day will continue to occur on all vehicles

Public Transit

Students using OC Transpo and the O-Train to get to school will still be required to wear a mask.

The Ontario government says masks remain mandatory on public transit until April 27.

Cohorting

Cohorting and physical distancing will no longer be required in all Ottawa public and Catholic schools.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says schools will no longer be required to maintain students in cohorts. "This applies to classes, nutrition and lunch breaks, recess and before and after school activities, assemblies and other activities."

Field trips/graduation ceremonies

The Ministry of Education says in-person graduation ceremonies will be allowed in June at schools.

Assemblies and field trips will be allowed to proceed.

Self screening

All students and staff are still required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending school each day.

The COVID-19 school and child care screening are available on Ontario's website.