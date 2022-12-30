Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.

Transit services

OC Transpo is running on a holiday schedule until Jan. 6.

For information on schedules for OC Transpo buses and the O-Train, visit octranspo.com.

New Year's Eve schedule

OC Transpo will operate on a Saturday schedule on Saturday, with additional service on busy routes. O-Train Line 1 (The Confederation Line) will run until 2 a.m.

OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo will be free on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Parking

The city of Ottawa says parking will be free at the following lots from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West

ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence Street

Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence Street

Garbage and recycling

Curbside and multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection will take place on the regular scheduled day. Collection will not be delayed due to Christmas or New Year's Day.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Sunday.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa City Hall, the Client Service Centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Jan. 2.

The Business Licensing Centre on Industrial Avenue will be closed on Jan. 2.

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre is open for urgent matters only

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic will be closed on Jan. 2.

Ottawa Public Health dental clinics will be closed on Sunday and Monday

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Monday

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday. Library branches normally open on Saturday will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recreation and cultural services

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for schedules.

The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Sunday to Tuesday

The Box Office at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe is closed until Jan. 9.

Archives Branches will be closed until Monday.

Malls

Bayshore Shopping Centre: Closed Jan. 1. Open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Jan. 2.

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre: Closed Jan 1. Open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Jan. 2.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre: Closed Jan. 1. Open on Saturday and open on Jan. 2.

Place d'Orleans: Closed Jan. 1. Open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Jan. 2.

Rideau Centre: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Jan. 2.

St. Laurent Centre: Closed Jan. 1. Open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 2.

Tanger Outlets: Closed Jan. 1. Open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 2.

Grocery stores

The following grocery stores will be open on New Year's Day

Loblaws on Isaballa Street – open New Year's Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loblaws on Rideau Street – open Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne – open Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All other grocery stores in Ottawa are closed on Sunday.

LCBO and Beer Stores

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Sunday.

All Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Museums

