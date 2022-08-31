Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
OC TRANSPO
OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 service and O-Train Line 2 service will operate on the new Fall Sunday schedule on Monday.
Special weekend service to summer destinations will operate, with service to:
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25
- Petrie Island on Route 139
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185
Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.
Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday. Regular bookings for Sept. 5 will be automatically cancelled.
CLIENT SERVICE CENTRES
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday
- The Business Licensing Centre on Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday
- The city's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only
GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular collection day. Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday
CITY SERVICES
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed
- Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- Dental clinics will be closed
- The Parenting in Ottawa drop-ins will be closed
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AND TESTING
- Visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- Visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.
RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES
- Some city of Ottawa indoor pools, arenas, recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details
- Beaches are no longer supervised by lifeguards and wading pools are closed for the season
- Splash pads are open across Ottawa
- The City Hall Art Gallery and the Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday
- The city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed
MALLS
All malls in Ottawa will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Rideau Centre - check the mall's website for hours of operation on Labour Day .
- Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Businesses in the ByWard Market, at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are permitted to open on Labour Day.
GROCERY STORES
- Farm Boy at Rideau Centre is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day
- Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open on Labour Day
- Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open on Labour Day
- Metro Glebe grocery store on Bank Street is open Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BEER STORE
The following Beer Store outlets are open on Labour Day
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Road
- 515 Somerset St. West.
- 3500 Fallowfield Road
- 499 Terry Fox Drive
- 2276 Tenth Line Road
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day Monday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Closed on Labour Day
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Closed on Labour Day
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labour Day Monday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday
