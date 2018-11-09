Here's what's Open and Closed for Remembrance Day
(CTV Ottawa file photo)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 12:18PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 9, 2018 12:24PM EST
Here are the details on what is Open and Closed starting Sunday.
Remembrance Day falls on Sunday which means Monday November 12 will be considered as the federal statutory holiday.
- Retail stores closed until 12:30 Sunday (exemption for smaller stores and gas stations)
- All federal, provincial and Ottawa city government offices closed Monday
- OC Transpo operates Sunday schedule November 11 --regular service for Monday November 12
- All banks are closed Monday
- No change in garbage/recycling collection days
- Ottawa public library branches closed Monday