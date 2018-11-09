Here are the details on what is Open and Closed starting Sunday.

Remembrance Day falls on Sunday which means Monday November 12 will be considered as the federal statutory holiday.

  • Retail stores closed until 12:30 Sunday (exemption for smaller stores and gas stations)
  • All federal, provincial and Ottawa city government offices closed Monday
  • OC Transpo operates Sunday schedule November 11 --regular service for Monday November 12
  • All banks are closed Monday
  • No change in garbage/recycling collection days
  • Ottawa public library branches closed Monday