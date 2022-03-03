Here’s what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa’s real estate market

for sale

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others

Russian forces battled for control of a vital energy-producing city in Ukraine's south on Thursday and also gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina