Here's the latest Ottawa Public Health data on COVID-19 and the flu

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital over the weekend in its Tuesday update.

The latest data on the spread of influenza in the city show more people have been testing positive.

To date, 963 people in Ottawa have died of COVID-19, with 383 COVID-19 deaths reported this year.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the decline, with OPH reporting 11 residents hospitalized because of an active infection of COVID-19, down from 36 last Tuesday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 66 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Five patients

Montfort Hospital: 19 patients (as of Nov. 18)

CHEO: Three patients

The COVID-19 wastewater signal has also been trending down.

The COVID-19 wastewater signal has been trending down. (613covid.ca/wastewater)

Flu data show a testing positivity rate of 10.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 6 to 12, up from 9.4 per cent the week prior and up from 4.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 23. According to OPH data showing the last three-year average, flu test positivity peaked in early February at around 9.5 per cent.

There have been 72 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Ottawa so far this year, with 15 per cent in kids under five, 25 per cent in people 5 to 19, 39 per cent in adults 20 to 64 and 21 per cent in people 65 and older. The majority of cases are Influenza A.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 14-20): 23.9

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.6 per cent

Known active cases: 302

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 14.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,306

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,630

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 606,755

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 283,320

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 31 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 31 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 71 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

11 in hospitals

6 in long-term care homes

10 in retirement homes

1 in a group home

1 in a shelter

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a hospital

1 in a retirement home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.