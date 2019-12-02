OTTAWA -- There doesn't appear to be any snow in the forecast until late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning for the first week of December.

Monday and Tuesday we'll see mostly sunny days with highs around minus 2 or 3 degrees Celcius. The wind chill on Monday will feel more like minus 12 earlier in the day but will dissipate in the afternoon. Then a low of -13C overnight. Bundle up on Tuesday, it will be colder with a windchill of minus 16C.

Flurries are expected on Wednesday and about plus 1C, then periods of snow Wednesday night and a low of minus 5 degrees Celcius. The sun doesn't peak out until Friday.

We hope your first week in December is a safe. productive and happy one.