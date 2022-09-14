Here's how you can vote in Ottawa's municipal election

Ottawa City Hall (File photo) Ottawa City Hall (File photo)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. senator unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks

Upending the political debate, U.S. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban Tuesday, sending shockwaves through both parties and igniting fresh debate on a fraught issue weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina