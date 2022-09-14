Here's how you can vote in Ottawa's municipal election

Ottawa residents head to the polls on Oct. 24 to elect a new mayor, councillor and school board trustee.

Eligible voters will be able to cast a ballot by special mail-in ballot, on special advance vote days, on advance vote days and on voting day.

CTV News Ottawa looks at what you need to know about voting in the municipal election.

Apply to vote by special mail-in ballot

Voters have until Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. to apply to vote by mail in the 2022 Municipal Election.

To request a special mail-in ballot:

Apply online at ottawa.ca/vote.

To apply by email:

Complete the Application for a special mail-in ballot form.

Scan and send the completed form to the Elections Office at elections@ottawa.ca.

To apply by mail:

Complete the Application for a special mail-in ballot form.

Print and mail the completed form to the Elections Office at 1221 Cyrville Rd., Unit B, Ottawa, K1J 7S8

Special mail-in ballot voter kits with instructions on how to cast your special mail-in ballot will be mailed the week of Sept. 26.

Completed special ballots must be received by the Elections Office or staff at any Ottawa Client Service Centre by Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in order to be counted.

Vote in-person

The city of Ottawa is hosting seven in-person voting days for the 2022 Municipal Election.

Special Advance Vote Days from Sept. 24 to 27

Advance Vote Days on Oct. 7 and 14

Voting Day on Oct. 24

Special Advance Vote Days

The city of Ottawa is hosting Special Advance Vote Days from Sept 24 to 27. You can vote at any of these nine voting places, regardless of where you live.

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.

St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté St.

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave W.

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.

Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Rd.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Michele Heights Community Centre, 2955 Michèle Dr.

Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata, 4101 Innovation Dr.

CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Rd.

Advance Vote Days and Voting Day

During the Advance Vote Days on Oct. 7 and 14 and on Voting Day on Oct. 24, you must vote at the designated voting place.

Visit ottawa.ca/vote and use the "Where do I vote?" tool to find out when and where you can vote.

Who can vote?

On Voting Day, an eligible elector in Ottawa must be: