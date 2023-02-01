Here's how you can take part in Black History Month events in Ottawa

A Black History Month exhibit is set up at Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) A Black History Month exhibit is set up at Ottawa City Hall on Laurier Avenue. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina