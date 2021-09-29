OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada on Thursday.

Sept. 30 honours the lost children and survivors of residential schools, their families and communities.

The Heritage Building and Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall and the OTTAWA sign in the ByWard Market will be illuminated in orange at sunset on Thursday.

REMEMBER ME

The Indigenous Arts Collective of Canada is hosting, "Remember Me: A National Day of Remembrance."

It's a national gathering on Parliament Hill and in Confederation Park to remember Indigenous children and families affected by the residential schools and all Indigenous child apprehension programs.

Remember Me: A National Day of Remembrance begins with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a Spirit Walk at 12 p.m. to Confederation Park. At Confederation Park, there will be music, presentations, art installations and dance.

For more information, visit remember-me-september-30.org.

BEECHWOOD CEMETERY

The Beechwood Cemetery Foundation has partnered with the Project of Heart, the Assembly of 7 Generations, and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society to host a public day of reconciliation education and action. The day includes a two-hour tour, offered from sunrise to sunset.

During the tour, visitors can participate in a 45-minute Reconciling History tour to view plaques marking the final resting places of key figures in the residential schools while learning about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action.

At the final stop of the Reconciliation Tour, join Beechwood's Echo the Fox and the Caring Society's Spirit Bear for a reading of Spirit Bear: Echoes of the Past.

The event will also include the first ever full public display of 57,000 tiles made by children and youth across Canada to honour the children who attended residential schools.

For more information, visit beechwoodottawa.ca.

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE

Algonquin College is hosting several in-person and online events for the college community on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Those on campus in Ottawa are invited to stop by the Memorial Fire at Ishkodewan, the college's Indigenous courtyard located in the DARE District outside C Building.

The Legacy of Hope exhibit is open to all on campus, located in front of Nawapon, the Indigenous Learning Commons in C Building.

CARLETON UNIVERSITY

Carleton University is marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Planting a Seed Towards Reconciliation.

This online program starts at 1 p.m.

Carleton University alumnus Tim O'Loan will share his personal stories, experiences and challenges stemming from his four years with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. will be offering free admission on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The museum invites visitors to learn about the resilience and diversity of Indigenous cultures and histories through its display called "Rekindled – Tradition, Modernity and Transformation in Indigenous cultures." The exhibit was created by the interns in the 2019 Indigenous Internship Program, presenting their own perspectives about Indigenous peoples' relationships with modernity and traditions.

The CINÉ+ at the Canadian Museum of History will offer a special screening of Innu Nikamu: Resist and Sing at 10:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

MUSEUMS

BROCKVILLE

The town of Brockville invites the public to Hardy Park on Thursday.

Brockville Tourism says the Indigenous Planning Committee has put together a walk-through learning experience, featuring an Algonquin Drum Circle, medicine teachings, the 94 Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Brockville Tourism's website.