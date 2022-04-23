Here’s how you can dispose of your household hazardous waste in Ottawa

The city of Ottawa is giving you a chance to safely dispose of the household hazardous waste in your home as you complete the spring cleaning.

The first household hazardous waste depot will be held on Sunday at Tunney’s Pasture, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste safely at the waste drop-offs, including any corrosive, flammable and poisonous items.

Household hazardous waste materials include:

Aerosol containers

Propane cylinders

Disinfectants

Fluorescent bulbs/tubes

Fire extinguishers

Fertilizers and pesticides

Mercury switches/thermometers

Motor oil

Needles and syringes

Oil filters

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and coatings

Oven and window cleaners

Pool chemicals

Gasoline

Perfume and aftershave

Here is a list of the the other scheduled household hazardous waste depots in Ottawa this year:

Saturday, May 7 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rideau Carleton Raceway, Hard Rock Casino at 4837 Albion Road South

Sunday, June 26 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canadian Tire Centre – 200 Cyclone Taylor Boulevard

Sunday, July 10 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Conroy Snow Dump – 3100 Conroy Road

Sunday, Aug. 7 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Innes Snow Dump – 2170 Mer Bleue Road

Sunday, Aug. 28 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trail Road Facility – 4475 Trail Road

Sunday, Sept. 11 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tunney’s Pasture

Sunday, Oct. 2 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michael Street Snow Dump – 1465 Michael Street

Sunday, Oct. 23 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbrook Snow Dump – 200 Westbrook Road

Items including fluorescent bulbs, batteries, paint and oil can be returned to participating local retailers during regular business hours. For more information, visit the city’s Waste Explorer.