Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.

Coronation celebratory event in Ottawa

Canadian Heritage says an hour-long event will be held at 144 Wellington Street, the Sir John A. Maccdonald Building across from Parliament Hill, on Saturday at 10 a.m.

"The celebratory event will bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country’s diversity," the department said in a statement.

Performers include the Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, slam poet Sabrina Benaim, singer–songwriter Florence K, the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and traditional music group Inn Echo.

The event will feature speeches by Albert Dumont, an Algonquin spiritual advisor, and Farah Alibay, an aerospace engineer active in her community and a champion of service to others and volunteer involvement.

The coronation celebration will conclude with a 21-gun salute fired from Parliament Hill, and the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings will perform.

Rideau Hall

Rideau Hall is hosting free activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Visitors can tour the residence, grounds and greenhouses; view recordings of the King's coronation service taking place in London; listen to musical performances by members of the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces; and watch the Governor General's Foot Guards perform the Relief of the Sentries every hour.

The doors will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Illuminated buildings

The Peace Tower and other federal buildings in Ottawa will be illuminated in emerald green Saturday and Sunday to mark the King's coronation.

Free admission to provincial parks

The Ontario government is offering free admission to several provincial parks on Saturday to mark the King's coronation.

Free admission is available at the following parks in eastern Ontario: Algonquin Park, Frontenac Provincial Park, Sandbanks Provincial Park and Presqu'ile Park.