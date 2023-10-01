Here's how universities are hoping to keep post-Panda Game parties to a minimum

The annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens football teams takes place today and both universities are hoping to keep the parties surrounding it civil.

The University of Ottawa is hosting "PandaFest" on campus this year, which features a pre-game tailgate and a post-Panda party.

The pre-game tailgate begins at 9 a.m. at the 90U residence parking lot on the University of Ottawa campus. Free shuttles will take students to the game at TD Place. Food trucks will be on site, but attendees must bring their own alcohol. DJ T-DOT will be performing.

The after-party on campus will be held in the same place, from 8 to 11 p.m., with musical performances by Jakean, Jessia and Felix Cartal. It is a BYOB event. A valid student ID from any post secondary institution is needed to enter.

Individuals will not be permitted to enter the event with more than 375 ml of hard liquor, 750 ml of wine, 6 cans of beer or coolers. Glass bottles or containers will not be permitted at the event.

Carleton University is encouraging students to attend the post-Panda party at the University of Ottawa.

The annual game draws thousands of students to Lansdowne Park and later to student neighbourhoods around Ottawa, most notably Sandy Hill, where raucous parties have led to property damage, injuries, police intervention and even calls to cancel the game.

There were several arrests after last year's Panda Game. In 2021, the party got so out of control that revelers flipped a car on Russell Avenue, prompting a mea culpa from then-police chief Peter Sloly and the University of Ottawa Students' Union.

Ottawa police and Ottawa bylaw canvassed student neighbourhoods last week to inform residents about the event and to encourage potential partiers to "keep it to a dull roar" this weekend.

The game is typically played on a Saturday, but the Ottawa Redblacks are playing at TD Place on Saturday, so this year's Panda Game is on a Sunday, a change that could also reduce the amount of partying.

Ottawa police are vowing "zero tolerance" for noise and Liquor Licence Act violations.