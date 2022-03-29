Here's how people are reacting to Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death

Condolences and reactions are pouring in from across Ottawa and the hockey world after Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's death.

Melnyk, 62, died on peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, the Senators said in a statement.

Here's what people are saying about him today.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion:

"He's someone that brought stability to the Ottawa Senators franchise. If not for Eugene Melnyk, the Senators would not be in Ottawa. ... He's someone that meant a lot to a lot of people."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman:

“I think he will be remembered as somebody who purchased the franchise at a difficult time in the franchise’s history, stabilized it, made it competitive and was always passionate about the game. He loved the game, he loved the players, he loved the fans and this was an important part of his life.”

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson:

While we didn’t always see eye to eye on some issues, I was always appreciative that Mr. Melnyk stepped forward to keep the @Senators in Ottawa, solidifying the organization’s place as an integral part of our city. My sincere condolences go out to his family and his colleagues. https://t.co/OGgOcPq8gW — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) March 29, 2022

Senators coach D.J. Smith:

"He gave me my first opportunity, and I'll forever be thankful for that, and do everything in my power to realize his goal."

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk:

“He gave us the opportunity to be in Ottawa and play for a great city and the great people there. It’s definitely a really sad day.”

Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot:

It is with sadness that I have learned of the passing of Mr. Melnyk. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his family and love ones. My thoughts are with you in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ykyxntxKw5 — Thomas Chabot (@ThomasChabot1) March 29, 2022

Former Senators owner Bruce Firestone:

I will remember a younger #eugenemelnyk who loved being NHL owner of the #ottawasenators & was a pioneer in generic drugs that slowly released in humans. #RIP — Dr Bruce M Firestone (@ProfBruce) March 29, 2022

Former Senators defenceman Chris Phillips:

Some great memories with Eugene. I am very thankful for his help in keeping the Senators in Ottawa. My sincere condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/PWl2v6vw1i — Chris Phillips (@CPhillipsFour) March 29, 2022

Ottawa councillor Carol Anne Meehan: