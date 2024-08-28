Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Wednesday

The weather is nice this Wednesday in the capital with lower than average temperatures.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 21 C and clearing skies in Ottawa today. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for the night.

A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C are in the forecast for Friday. A low of 17 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.