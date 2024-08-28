OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Wednesday

    (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    The weather is nice this Wednesday in the capital with lower than average temperatures.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 21 C and clearing skies in Ottawa today. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.

    Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for the night.

    A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C are in the forecast for Friday. A low of 17 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Analysis

    Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?

    Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News