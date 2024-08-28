Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Wednesday
The weather is nice this Wednesday in the capital with lower than average temperatures.
Environment Canada calls for a high of 21 C and clearing skies in Ottawa today. A low of 10 C and partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for the night.
A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 26 C are in the forecast for Friday. A low of 17 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for the night.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.
'Life-or-death' issue: How one tool is identifying false health claims on social media
As health misinformation becomes increasingly prevalent on social media, researchers at Ontario's University of Waterloo are tracking posts on topics such as fluoride use and COVID-19 before false claims become potential catastrophes.
Israel launches a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants
Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank overnight and into Wednesday, with its forces killing 10 Palestinian militants and sealing off the volatile city of Jenin.
Ontario woman's $7 taxi ride cost her nearly $7,500 instead
A woman visiting Toronto from London, Ont. last month said she nearly lost $7,500 after using her debit card to pay for a $7 taxi ride.
More humid than usual? It might be the corn
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
2 women face charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
Two women are facing criminal charges after an Amber Alert was issued in Quebec.
Environmental group calls for investigation into dead whale incident involving RFK Jr.
An environmental group is calling for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be investigated over a recently resurfaced incident described by his daughter in which he beheaded a whale carcass that had washed ashore near his home, the latest in a series of revealing anecdotes highlighting his bizarre personal life.
Captain of sunken superyacht won't answer investigators' questions: prosecutors
The captain of the luxury yacht owned by the family of British tech magnate Mike Lynch that sank off Sicily last week declined to respond to prosecutors during questioning on Tuesday, one of his lawyers said.
Analysis Liberals still believe time is on their side: Is it?
Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.
Man says he's lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Nova Scotia warns of possible health-care strike this week
The Nova Scotia government is warning of a possible health-care strike as early as Thursday if ongoing bargaining discussions do not result in a deal.
Halifax 'living wage' estimated at $28.30 an hour, says new report on cost of living
A new report is calling on provincial governments in Atlantic Canada to do more to bridge a gap between what people earn and what they need to pay for their basic needs.
Woman dead, four others taken to hospital after Dufferin Grove house fire that is now being investigated as suspicious
A woman has been pronounced dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a basement fire that broke out at a home in the Dufferin Grove area overnight and is now being investigated as suspicious.
3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 sends six to hospital
One person is facing charges after six people were taken to hospital, including two children, in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Toronto late Tuesday night.
City of Montreal to build dozens of modular housing units to combat homelessness crisis
The City of Montreal is adding a new measure to its efforts to combat the growing homelessness crisis. A fleet of 60 modular housing units is expected to be ready in March 2025, offering vulnerable Montrealers a way back into housing.
FIQ nurses demonstrate atop Decarie Expressway as negotiations stagnate
Nurses with the FIQ are protesting atop the Decarie Expressway. More than 500 days have passed since the health care workers' collective agreement expired.
Sudbury hospital cancels clinics, outpatient procedures following Tuesday's storm
Health Sciences North in Sudbury has declared an infrastructure emergency "due to ongoing power issues caused by recent weather events."
Victim receives serious burn injuries in Wiikwemkoong
An investigation is underway in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island after emergency crews responded to reports of a victim with serious burn injuries.
Man and woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant in northern Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
Major fire reported near Tecumseh
Crews are on scene for the reported hay bale tower fire. There is no word on how the fire started or any possible injuries.
City defends $10M riverfront project just steps away from a known homeless encampment
A known homeless encampment is mere steps from where the $10.3 million Legacy Beacon Streetcar project is still under construction.
Windsor library staff face violence and harassment as downtown issues spill in
Windsor Public Library staff find themselves on the frontlines of the city’s mental health, drug, and homelessness crises, as incidents of harassment and violence increasingly disrupt their daily duties.
Human trafficking charges laid by OPP
A West Grey resident has been charged following a human trafficking investigation by South Bruce OPP. In June, police started an investigation involving an alleged victim in the Brockton area.
Drowning reported at Sauble Beach
Around 3:45 p.m., South Bruce OPP, fire and EMS were called after two people were reported to be in distress in Lake Huron.
Drone drops unknown substance in Ayr, Ont. neighbourhood
Police are looking for the operator of a drone that dropped an unknown substance on homes and vehicles in Ayr, Ont.
Police searching for missing Kitchener senior
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for help locating a missing senior from Kitchener.
Arson charges laid after house fire: OPP
South Bruce Peninsula man faces arson charges after house fire in Georgian Bluffs.
Swimmer drowns at Sauble Beach
A young person is dead after swimming with a friend at Sauble Beach.
Innisfil man sentenced for sex crimes involving 5 young girls
Curtis Gamble, 22, will spend several more years behind bars after being sentenced for crimes against five young girls when he was 19.
Sentencing hearing for Winnipeg serial killer to hear from women's families
Families and supporters of four Indigenous women who died at the hands of a serial killer are expected to address the man for the first time today in a Winnipeg courtroom.
Wednesday morning fire forces road closure in Winnipeg's Glenelm neighbourhood
A Wednesday morning fire in Winnipeg’s Glenelm neighbourhood has forced a road closure in the area.
'It's been getting worse': Winnipeg hospitals have worst ER wait times in the country
Manitobans are spending more time in emergency rooms compared to any other province in Canada and longer than five years ago according to new data.
'We will run out of water': High water consumption in Calgary prompts warning
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.
Can of bear spray bursts at Lethbridge recycling facility
The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to watch what they put in their blue bins after several cans of bear spray wound up in carts over the past few weeks.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi slams premier's plan to transfer hospitals
Alberta’s Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith needs to explain her plan to potentially transfer control of underperforming hospitals to third parties.
One dead after stabbing at Edmonton Corn Maze
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 near Spruce Grove.
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
Jasper wildfire ranks in top 10 of insurance payouts from natural disasters in Canada
An early estimate by the Insurance Bureau of Canada has placed the wildfire that burned about 30 per cent of the Jasper townsite at the end of July as the ninth highest insurance payout from a natural disaster in Canadian history and the costliest event in all of national park history.
Regina police report steady increase in crime over past decade
As 2024 reached the halfway point at the end of June, the Regina Police Service (RPS) analyzed its numbers for a mid-year report.
Sask. nurses say St. Paul's ER 'worst it's ever been,' despite health region action plan
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is once again sounding that alarm about the current state of the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital.
'It's an important step': New Sask. highway signs mark Treaty boundaries
Four new pairs of signs marking the boundaries of the numbered Treaties along provincial highways will help spark conversation about western Canada’s history, Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor says.
'We're not backing down': Sikh activist to continue Khalistan campaign despite warning
Inderjeet Singh Gosal got the call after midnight Friday from Ontario police, warning him he was the subject of a “duty to warn” notice.
'Difficult situation': Royal Columbian Hospital ejecting patients ahead of tech upgrade
The largest hospital in the Fraser Health authority has begun sending home patients and will soon turn away non-urgent patients transported by ambulance as it prepares for a challenging technology upgrade.
Camels coax curious trespassers to Metro Vancouver farm
Within days of taking in three camels, owners and staff at Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove caught several people trespassing on the property.
B.C. man raising money to travel to Britain's Got Talent audition
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
Construction site break-in suspect stole $20K worth of equipment, tools: West Shore RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a construction site and made off with more than $20,000 in equipment and tools.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.