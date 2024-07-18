OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Thursday

    Ottawa hot sunny summer weather
    The weather is going to be nice this Thursday in Ottawa with cooler temperatures in the forecast.

    According to Environment Canada, a high of 26 C – a humidex of 26 – and increasing cloudiness this morning are in the forecast. Clearing skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for tonight.

    On Friday, it's going to be mainly sunny – becoming a mix of sun and clouds late in the morning -- with a high of 26 C. Clear skies and a low of 15 C are forecasted for the night.

    It's going to be cloudy on Saturday with a high of 27 C and a low of 15 C.

    A high of 25 C with, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C are in the forecast for Sunday.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.8 C and a low of 15.6 C.

