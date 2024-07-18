Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Thursday

The weather is going to be nice this Thursday in Ottawa with cooler temperatures in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, a high of 26 C – a humidex of 26 – and increasing cloudiness this morning are in the forecast. Clearing skies and a low of 12 C are forecasted for tonight.

On Friday, it's going to be mainly sunny – becoming a mix of sun and clouds late in the morning -- with a high of 26 C. Clear skies and a low of 15 C are forecasted for the night.

It's going to be cloudy on Saturday with a high of 27 C and a low of 15 C.

A high of 25 C with, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C are in the forecast for Sunday.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.8 C and a low of 15.6 C.