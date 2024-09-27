Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa this Friday

Higher than average temperatures and mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 23 C – humidex 25 – and mainly sunny skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 9 C, few clouds and fog patches developing overnight are expected for tonight.

A high of 23 C and mainly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are expected for the night.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Clear skies and a low of 10 C are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 7 C.