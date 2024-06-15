Here's how nice it feels in Ottawa Saturday ahead of forecasted heatwave

Sun and moderate temperatures are in the forecast for the capital this Saturday before the start of the anticipated hot and humid week Monday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a high of 20 C. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for tonight.

The weather will also be nice on Sunday, as it's going to be mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C are forecasted for the night.

Hot, humid week ahead

Hot and humid weather is forecasted for Ottawa to start the week. Temperatures above 30 C are forecasted for the entire week.

Monday will have a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30 C. At night, the weather agency calls for clear skies and a low of 20 C.

Sunny skies and a high of 33 C are forecasted for Tuesday. Clear skies and a low of 22 C are in the forecast for the night.

The weather agency is asking residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and/ or stroke.

"Hot and humid conditions are expected. Watch out for heat related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," said Environment Canada on its website.