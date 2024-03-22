Here’s how much the City of Ottawa generated in taxes from Airbnb in 2023

The tourism industry was quite profitable for the City of Ottawa in 2023 with Airbnb generating a big sum in tax revenue.

Airbnb announced on Thursday that last year, hosts on the platform collected $1 million in taxes for the city.

The city of Ottawa requires accommodation providers to collect a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) on all rooms sold for overnight accommodation, with the money used to support marketing Ottawa as a tourist destination. The MAT on hotel rooms and short-term rentals was four per cent in 2023, and has been increased to five per cent this year.

The platform says that in 2023, hosts across Canada generated around $319 million in taxes, including approximately $164M in federal GST, HST and PST.

Tax revenue generated in Canada include:

• Toronto: $11 million (MAT and fees)

• Mississauga: $1 million (MAT)

• British Columbia: $93 million (Municipal and Regional District Tax and PST)

• Québec: $15 million (QST and tax sur l'hébergement touristique)

• Manitoba: $2 million (RST)

• Saskatchewan: $1 million (PST)

More information about Airbnb’s tax collections for 2023 is available online.

Jurisdictions around the world use the tax dollars to fund road infrastructure, parks and recreation services for travellers, the platform adds.