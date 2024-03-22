OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here’s how much the City of Ottawa generated in taxes from Airbnb in 2023

    airbnb
    Share

    The tourism industry was quite profitable for the City of Ottawa in 2023 with Airbnb generating a big sum in tax revenue.

    Airbnb announced on Thursday that last year, hosts on the platform collected $1 million in taxes for the city.

    The city of Ottawa requires accommodation providers to collect a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) on all rooms sold for overnight accommodation, with the money used to support marketing Ottawa as a tourist destination. The MAT on hotel rooms and short-term rentals was four per cent in 2023, and has been increased to five per cent this year.

    The platform says that in 2023, hosts across Canada generated around $319 million in taxes, including approximately $164M in federal GST, HST and PST.

    Tax revenue generated in Canada include:

    • Toronto: $11 million (MAT and fees)

    • Mississauga: $1 million (MAT)

    • British Columbia: $93 million (Municipal and Regional District Tax and PST)

    • Québec: $15 million (QST and tax sur l'hébergement touristique)

    • Manitoba: $2 million (RST)

    • Saskatchewan: $1 million (PST)

    More information about Airbnb’s tax collections for 2023 is available online.

    Jurisdictions around the world use the tax dollars to fund road infrastructure, parks and recreation services for travellers, the platform adds.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News