Here's how much renters need to earn to reasonably afford an apartment in Ottawa
An Ottawa resident earning minimum wage cannot afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment by themselves in Ottawa, according to a new report.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says renters need to earn $26.68 an hour to be able to reasonably afford to rent an apartment in Ottawa.
Renters need to earn an average of $32.37 an hour to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa.
The report calculated the "rental wage" for an apartment in Ottawa and across Canada, looking at the hourly wage that would be required to work a 40-hour week and spend no more than 30 per cent of gross income on housing.
"The rental wage measure provides a clear picture of the relationship between wages and rents because it calculates the hourly wage required to afford rent while working a standard 40-hour week and spending no more than 30 per cent of one's income on housing," the report says.
"In other words, the rental wage is how much people need to earn to pay rent without spending too much of their income on it."
The report says there are at least three sets of factors that make rent too high for low-wage earners: wage suppression policies, a low supply of rental housing and poorly regulated rental markets "that privilege profit-making over housing security."
The report notes the rental wage is considerably higher than the minimum wage in every single province in Canada.
Ontario's minimum wage is $15.50 an hour, while Quebec's minimum wage is $14.25.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives finds Ottawa has the third-highest "rental wage" required in Canada for a one-bedroom apartment at $26.68. The rental wage for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa is $32.37, the fifth highest wage in Canada.
"In the six cities with the highest two-bedroom rental wage—Vancouver, Toronto, Kelowna, Victoria, Ottawa, and Halifax—the rental wage is more than twice the minimum wage," the report says.
"In these six worst rental-wage cities, two full-time minimum wage workers cannot rent a two-bedroom without spending more than 30 per cent of their combined income on housing."
Toronto has the highest rental wage required for a one-bedroom apartment, at $33.62 an hour, while Vancouver has the highest "rental wage" for a two-bedroom apartment at $42.60.
Renters need to earn $22.31 an hour to reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston, and $28.29 to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to the report.
In Gatineau, the rental wage for a one-bedroom is $18.43, while it's $26.79 for a two-bedroom apartment.
The July rent report from Rentals.ca showed the average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in June was $2,146, up 15 per cent from the year before. A one-bedroom apartment cost $2,003 a month, while a two-bedroom costs an average of $2,443.
The average cost to rent an apartment in Gatineau was $1,816 a month, up 7.4 per cent from June 2022. A one-bedroom apartment cost $1,712 a month to rent in Gatineau, while a two-bedroom costs $1,871.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Upcoming traffic impacts to watch out for in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
Saskatchewan heavy oil production releasing 30-40 per cent more methane emissions than counted: study
A new study has found that Saskatchewan's methane emissions are up to 40 per cent higher than what is currently reported, backing up earlier research suggesting that the province is underestimating how much of the greenhouse gas is being released.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
B.C.'s port strike resumes, James Cameron on AI and a prison riot in Manitoba. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot
Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Atlantic
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
What’s happening to the many trees charred by the N.S. wildfire?
The wildfire hit the Hammonds Plains and Tantallon areas hard, burning about 950 hectares and destroying 151 homes, but all those burned trees will not go to waste.
-
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Toronto
-
Ontario restaurants and bars can serve alcohol at 7 a.m. during FIFA Women’s World Cup
Ontarians will be allowed to enjoy a beer or cocktail as early as 7 a.m. during the FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer.
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
-
Refugee shelter crisis first item at Chow's first council meeting as Toronto mayor
Olivia Chow says her first Toronto city council meeting as mayor will open with a motion about the refugee shelter and housing crisis.
Montreal
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Montreal road worker injured in hit-and-run pleads for caution around the cones
One of the road workers injured in a hit-and-run at a Montreal construction site last week says he's had enough. Fabrizio Altiere, 39, wants drivers to know how dangerous it is when they try to cut corners around work sites.
-
Grieving Montreal father visits site of daughter's death every day for weeks to push for answers
Every day, for nearly a month, Cuma Caya has been sitting at a Saint-Michel street corner in a memorial for his late daughter, who was struck and killed by a truck there in June.
Northern Ontario
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
London
-
Cyclists, tractor operator involved in Middlesex County disturbance
Six people have been charged following an incident involving cyclists and a farm tractor in Middlesex County.
-
Windows of several downtown businesses smashed with rocks
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after a number of downtown businesses had their windows smashed with rocks.
-
Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner
One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in the sexual assault trial of Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
New food program in Guelph offers pay-what-you-can model for fresh fruits and vegetables
There’s a new food program growing in the Royal City. It’s the passion project of a University of Guelph professor aiming to combat food insecurity and waste and offers a pay-what-you-can model for those with a limited income.
-
Kitchener to get Zellers pop-up store next month
Another Zellers is coming to Waterloo region with Kitchener announced as one of 21 locations across the county that will see a Zellers pop-up.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after crash on Stoney Trail
A section of Stoney Trail is closed after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at gas pumps; rising cost of food remains a struggle
Canada's headline inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
-
Australian state dropping Commonwealth Games raises questions about future bid from Alberta
The Australian state of Victoria has pulled out of its plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games just three years from the start of the multinational competition.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquiry outlines 'serious issues' with Prince Albert police
The province released the recommendations from an external review of the Prince Albert police on Tuesday, highlighting issues that have brought the struggling force under scrutiny in the last several years.
-
Investigation underway after man dies in police custody: Sask. RCMP
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Sask. university researchers using AI to measure 'biological age'
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are using artificial intelligence (AI) to better predict risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Edmonton
-
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
Saskatchewan heavy oil production releasing 30-40 per cent more methane emissions than counted: study
A new study has found that Saskatchewan's methane emissions are up to 40 per cent higher than what is currently reported, backing up earlier research suggesting that the province is underestimating how much of the greenhouse gas is being released.
Vancouver
-
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
'The situation is quite dire': Some farmers uncertain if they can survive drought
In the rural community of Baker Creek, southwest of Quesnel, Sage Gordon wonders if his ranch will survive. He has lost grazing and hay fields to both the drought and wildfires.
-
'The ticket was for almost $600’: Electric unicyclists demand change to B.C. road rules
A new mode of transportation is gaining popularity on the streets of Vancouver, but people who have adopted it are facing hefty fines.
Regina
-
Federal Government denies funding requests for Carry The Kettle First Nation amid court proceedings
Carry The Kettle (CTK) First Nation is out more than $1 million after its funding requests to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) were denied earlier this month.
-
Recovering from surgery: Riders provide update on Trevor Harris injury
Quarterback Trevor Harris is recovering from surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture sustained during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
RCMP search for male duo after rash of break-ins across western Sask.
Sask. RCMP are on the hunt for two men following a series of possibly connected break-ins.