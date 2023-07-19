Here's how much renters need to earn to reasonably afford an apartment in Ottawa

An Ottawa resident earning minimum wage cannot afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment by themselves in Ottawa, according to a new report.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says renters need to earn $26.68 an hour to be able to reasonably afford to rent an apartment in Ottawa.

Renters need to earn an average of $32.37 an hour to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa.

The report calculated the "rental wage" for an apartment in Ottawa and across Canada, looking at the hourly wage that would be required to work a 40-hour week and spend no more than 30 per cent of gross income on housing.

"The rental wage measure provides a clear picture of the relationship between wages and rents because it calculates the hourly wage required to afford rent while working a standard 40-hour week and spending no more than 30 per cent of one's income on housing," the report says.

"In other words, the rental wage is how much people need to earn to pay rent without spending too much of their income on it."

The report says there are at least three sets of factors that make rent too high for low-wage earners: wage suppression policies, a low supply of rental housing and poorly regulated rental markets "that privilege profit-making over housing security."

The report notes the rental wage is considerably higher than the minimum wage in every single province in Canada.

Ontario's minimum wage is $15.50 an hour, while Quebec's minimum wage is $14.25.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives finds Ottawa has the third-highest "rental wage" required in Canada for a one-bedroom apartment at $26.68. The rental wage for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa is $32.37, the fifth highest wage in Canada.

"In the six cities with the highest two-bedroom rental wage—Vancouver, Toronto, Kelowna, Victoria, Ottawa, and Halifax—the rental wage is more than twice the minimum wage," the report says.

"In these six worst rental-wage cities, two full-time minimum wage workers cannot rent a two-bedroom without spending more than 30 per cent of their combined income on housing."

Toronto has the highest rental wage required for a one-bedroom apartment, at $33.62 an hour, while Vancouver has the highest "rental wage" for a two-bedroom apartment at $42.60.

Renters need to earn $22.31 an hour to reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston, and $28.29 to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to the report.

In Gatineau, the rental wage for a one-bedroom is $18.43, while it's $26.79 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The July rent report from Rentals.ca showed the average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in June was $2,146, up 15 per cent from the year before. A one-bedroom apartment cost $2,003 a month, while a two-bedroom costs an average of $2,443.

The average cost to rent an apartment in Gatineau was $1,816 a month, up 7.4 per cent from June 2022. A one-bedroom apartment cost $1,712 a month to rent in Gatineau, while a two-bedroom costs $1,871.