Here's how much parking rates in Ottawa will go up next year

Lately, it seems that prices for just about everything are going up and on-street parking in Ottawa is no exception.

The current rate of $4.00 per hour will be going up to $4.50 per hour on Jan. 1.

Compared to other cities such as Toronto, where street parking is $4.00 per hour, Ottawa now has one of the highest on-street parking rates in the country.

“I stay off the main streets because I mean it’s ridiculous,” said Ottawa resident Nancy Bickford.

“You can spend a lot of money on parking.”

On-street parking isn’t the only thing going up – city lots and parking permits are increasing as well.

Hourly maximums for city parking garages are increasing 8.3 per cent from $6.00 to $6.50, with the daily limit set at $25 – an increase of 4.2 per cent.

On-street parking permits are increasing 2.5 per cent to $163 and an annual residential on-street parking permit will increase by $17 to $750 per year.

“I don’t think there should be any charge for parking because we are trying to give our local community businesses a chance to thrive,” said Ottawa resident, Carol Goss.

For some small businesses, recovering from the financial aftermath of lockdowns and COVID-19 hasn’t been easy.

Owner of Compact Music Ian Boyd says increasing parking fees could deter people from coming downtown.

“We don’t want people to think because prices are going up they’re not going to come down to the Glebe,” Boyd said.

Other business owners say the price hike is another hurdle they’ll have to face, pointing to a lack of free parking on Bank Street and no shortage of tickets to go around.

“It’s very common here. In general people do get tickets a lot and it’s always my question if they will be back,” said Liuda Orlesky, owner of Shoe Plus Shoe.

The city says it will revisit the rates in the new year, but the maximum price for parking is set at $4.50.

“We will find out from staff when they come back in 2024 how to encourage movement in businesses," said Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney.

"For places that see less business and less parking, those rates could be modified."

In the meantime, people like Bickford are left with no choice but to walk the distance or pay the price.