OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa

    A for rent sign is displayed on a house in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A for rent sign is displayed on a house in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share

    The average cost to rent an apartment dropped slightly in Ottawa in January, but renters are still paying more than $2,000 a month for a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment.

    A new report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,219 a month in January, down from $2,228 in December and $2,238 in November.

    "Ottawa rents were up 9.1 per cent year-over-year to an average of $2,219, driven by an 11.1 per cent increase in two-bedroom rents," the report says.

    According to the report, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $2,045 last month, down from $2,069 in December. 

    The average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $2,500 a month in January, down from $2,532 a month in December.

    Ottawa ranks 10th on the list of Canadian cities for the most expensive rent in Canada. Vancouver has the highest rent, with an average rent of $3,055 a month. The average rent in Toronto is $2,830 a month for a purpose-built apartment or condominium.

    The report shows Kingston has the 13th highest rents in Canada, with an average rent of $2,107 a month in January. The average cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Kingston is $1,878.

    Renters in Gatineau are paying a average of $1,795 a month for a purpose-built apartment or condominium, with a one-bedroom costing an average of $1,710 a month.

    The report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average asking rents for all residential properties in Canada reached a record high in January of $2,196 a month.

    "Compared to January 2020, before the onset of COVID-19 lockdowns, average asking rents in Canada have increased by 20 per cent or $373 per month."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to donate 800 drones to Ukraine: Blair

    Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News