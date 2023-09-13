Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa

The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment surpassed $2,000 a month in Ottawa in August, as the average asking rent reached a record high across Canada.

New statistics from Rentals.ca show the average rent new tenants were asked to pay for a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa last month was $2,063 a month, up 11.5 per cent from one year ago. The average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased from $1,979 in July and $1,925 in May.

The average cost to rent an apartment was $2,226 a month in Ottawa in August, up 11.9 per cent from August 2022.

A bachelor apartment cost $1,686 a month, a two-bedroom apartment rented for an average of $2,535 a month, while a three-bedroom apartment rented for an average of $2,789.

Rentals.ca says the average asking rent in Canada reached a record $2,117 in August, up 1.8 per cent from July and a 9.6 per cent increase from August 2022.

"Over the last three-month period between May and August, asking rents in Canada have increased by 5.1 per cent or by an average of $103 per month," Rentals.ca says in its monthly report.

The average asking monthly rent has increased $120 a month in Ottawa since May.

Vancouver has the highest asking monthly rent in Canada at $3,316 a month, followed by Oakville at $3,007 and Toronto at $2,898.

The average asking rent in Montreal in August was $2,001, the first time the average annual rent surpassed $2,000, according to Rentals.ca.

Ottawa had the highest month-over-month increase in asking rents among major Canadian cities, up 4.5 per cent in August from July.