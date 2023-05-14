Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped below $2,000 a month in April, the first time average rent is below $2,000 since August.
The May 2023 rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent for apartment and condo listings in Ottawa in April was $1,999 a month, down from $2,090 in March and $2,093 in February.
Average rents in Ottawa ranged from $1,699 for a bachelor apartment to $1,892 for a one-bedroom apartment (down from $1,925 in March), $2,075 for a two-bedroom apartment (down from $2,363 in March) and $2,530 for a three-bedroom apartment.
The report from Rentals.ca shows average rents in Ottawa are up 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago.
Ottawa has the 15th highest average rent in Canada at $1,999 a month. Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada for apartments and condos at $3,236, followed by Burnaby, B.C. at $2,894 and Toronto at $2,822.
The average rent in Kingston was $1,924 in April, up from $1,921 in March.
Expensive rental markets in Kanata and Gloucester
Rentals.ca says the rental markets in Kanata and Gloucester are amongst the most expensive mid-sized markets in Ontario, outside of the Greater Toronto Area.
The average asking rent for a condominium and purpose-built apartment in April was $2,411 in Kanata and $2,213 in the Gloucester area.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian-led study shows novel, two-pronged treatment may extend survival of those diagnosed with lethal form of brain cancer
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.
Hormone therapy should be offered to more women with severe menopause: review
More women suffering from 'debilitating' symptoms of menopause should be presented with the option of hormonal therapy, according to a paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) on Monday.
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on spying charges
China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years.
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Heavy police presence at Moncton home
Several RCMP vehicles are parked outside a home on Lutz Street near downtown Moncton, N.B., Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Almost 80% of Ontario teachers report experiencing or witnessing violence, survey finds
Almost 80 per cent of Ontario teachers reported personally experiencing or witnessing violence, according to a new survey.
-
Polling shows Chow leading Toronto mayoral race as candidates prepare to square off in tonight’s debate
Olivia Chow continues to grow her significant lead in the polls, while she and other top candidates prepare to square off tonight in the first major debate ahead of Toronto’s mayoral by-election next month.
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs
More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.
-
Montreal to offer $5K for businesses affected by construction
Montreal's executive committee wants to set up a $5,000 subsidy program for businesses whose operations are or were affected by a municipal construction site, according to a news release from the city.
-
Researchers identify mutation in Mirror Motion Syndrome
A new genetic mutation identified by Montreal researchers may be responsible for mirror movement syndrome, according to a study published in the scientific journal Science Advances.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
Despite recent measures taken to crack down on suspicious transactions, records show the dollar value of the suspicious transactions has actually increased risen to levels higher than those of before the pandemic.
-
London
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Report of hearing 'someone yell in distress' leads Woodstock police to investigate
Police in Woodstock are investigating after receiving a report of hearing someone yell in distress. The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Springbank Avenue north and Devonshire Avenue.
-
Suspicious $80,000 residential fire in London
Crews arrived to 226 Highview Ave. around 4:10 a.m. to find smoke showing from the second floor of a home.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba
Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
RCMP search for third suspect in Birds Hill Park, two already arrested
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
-
17-year-old arrested in random Weston-area stabbing: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby vacates seat after calls to resign
After a number of calls for her to resign, Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee Wendy Ashby announced she will be vacating her seat.
-
Lawyer representing encampment residents speaks out following Roos Island rally arrests
Supporters of those living at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are calling for charges to be dropped against housing advocates and all city decisions concerning the encampment there to be rescinded.
-
'We just want to matter like everyone else': Groups in Waterloo region gather in grief, hope for Red Dress walk
People took to the streets of Kitchener Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters.
Calgary
-
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
-
Calgary Liberal MP airs voicemails with death threats, racist and homophobic slurs against him and family
Calgary Skyview Liberal Member of Parliament George Chahal is giving the public a glimpse of the vitriol his staff members have to deal with at his constituency office.
-
Alberta election campaign enters third week, with leaders to debate Thursday
Alberta's election campaign is entering its third week, with the leaders of the United Conservatives and the NDP set to face each other in a debate on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
Championing female representation: Sask. television series features women led production
A television production in Regina is departing from industry tradition, with many top spots in the operation being held by women.
-
'My wings have been chopped off': Sask. man desperate to find stolen wheelchair-scooter
A Saskatoon man said he lost his independence after his wheelchair scooter attachment was stolen last week. He said he’s desperate to get it back because it’s custom made and priceless.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Edmonton Oilers' off-season questions will include playoff goaltending choices
A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday.
-
Alberta election campaign enters third week, with leaders to debate Thursday
Alberta's election campaign is entering its third week, with the leaders of the United Conservatives and the NDP set to face each other in a debate on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. heatwave: Dozens of daily temperature records broken across the province
The heatwave that gripped much of the West Coast over the weekend saw more than 30 daily temperature records broken across British Columbia Sunday.
-
Vancouver launches pilot project to address sexual harassment at bars
The City of Vancouver is launching a pilot project to address sexual violence in the hospitality and service industries.
-
April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Regina
-
Championing female representation: Sask. television series features women led production
A television production in Regina is departing from industry tradition, with many top spots in the operation being held by women.
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.