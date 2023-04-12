Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa

The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa decreased slightly in March compared to the month before.

However, new data from Rentals.ca shows the average rent increased 15 per cent in March compared to March 2022.

The April 2023 report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent in Ottawa in March was $2,090, down from $2,093 in February.

The average rent in Ottawa in March was $1,625 for a bachelor apartment, $1,925 for a one bedroom, $2,363 for a two bedroom and $2,485 for a three-bedroom apartment.

Ottawa has the 15th highest average rent in Canada at $2,090 a month. Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $3,146, followed by Burnaby at $2,866 and Toronto at $2,818.

The average rent in Kingston is $1,921.

Year-over-year rent increase

While the average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in March compared to February, renters are paying hundreds of dollars more to rent an apartment this year compared to 2022.

A one-bedroom apartment cost an average of $1,925 to rent in March 2023, compared to $1,691 in March 2022. A two-bedroom apartment cost $2,363 to rent last month, compared to $2,003 in March 2022.

In Kingston, the average cost to rent a one-bedroom increased from $1,434 in March 2022 to $1,700 last month.