    Here's how much it cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa in October

    A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

    The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased by $1 in October, with renters paying an average of $2,052 a month.

    A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the capital has increased by $93 a month over the past year, from $1,959 in October 2022 to $2,052 last month.

    The average cost to rent a purpose-built and condominium rental apartment in Ottawa has increased 3.5 per cent year-over-year to $2,197 in October.

    The report shows the average asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa was $2,512 in October, while a three-bedroom apartment cost an average of $2,722 a month.

    Across Canada, Rentals.ca and Urbanation said the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada increased 9.9 per cent in October from the same month in 2022. The average asking rent across Canada is $1,938 for a one bedroom and $2,311 a month for a two bedroom.

    Vancouver has the highest average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment, at $2,914 a month, followed by Toronto at $2,914 and Mississauga at $2,388.

    The average asking rent for a one bedroom apartment in Gatineau is $1,744 a month.

